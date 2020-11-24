'Evicted' author Desmond takes part in livestreamed event Dec. 9

Matthew Desmond, author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” will take part in a livestreamed event at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 that’s hosted by the Virginia Festival of the Book. He will discuss his research into the state of evictions in America.

The sociologist will participate in a conversation with Kevin McDonald, the University of Virginia’s vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and community partnerships.

During the free event, which will be livestreamed on Zoom and Facebook Live, Desmond will talk about his 2016 book, his work on housing access and affordability and broader topics of income and housing insecurity across the nation.

Desmond, a MacArthur Fellow, is Maurice P. During Professor of Sociology at Princeton University and the founder of Princeton’s Eviction Lab, which maintains the nation’s first national dataset of eviction information from 2000 to 2016.

His Eviction Lab recently released the Eviction Tracking System, which monitors eviction filings in real time. In partnership with Emily Benfer, a professor at Columbia Law School, Desmond develops a police scorecard for each state.