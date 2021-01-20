Buzz Kids: JMRL's Dial-a-Story available when internet access isn't

If you don’t have access to the internet, or if the connection you have is frustratingly slow, there’s no need to miss out on a great story.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has launched its new Dial-a-Story service at (434) 443-2300 to give all youngsters an opportunity to hear stories told or read by library staff members.
A variety of stories are available, and there are plans to expand the selections to include readings from short chapter books. A new chapter would be made available each week so kids can follow along.
Children who do have internet access are welcome to use the service as well; just dial the number.
Learn more at jmrl.org.
At Home programsThe Virginia Museum of History & Culture is offering different ways to enhance your history lessons through its At Home program at VirginiaHistory.org.
At noon Friday, a livestream Curators at Work program will share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the ways in which members of the curatorial team help present a richer understanding of Virginia and presidential politics.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, it’s possible to livestream one of the museum’s Gallery Walks on YouTube or Facebook.
VMHC also offers a variety of coloring pages that can be downloaded and a selection of Virtual Gallery Tours. Get all the particulars at VirginiaHistory.org/AtHome.
For Black History MonthThanks to Louisa County Historical Society, there’s no need for you and your family to wait until February to dive into local Black history. Its first virtual Black History Month program, co-hosted with Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, is at 10 a.m. Saturday on Zoom.
“Finding African American Genealogy Clues in Central Virginia Public Records” will be presented by Elaine Taylor and Shelley Murphy. It’s free, but registration is required at
Next will be “Africulture: The Story, Plight and Progress of a Black Country Farm in Piedmont Virginia,” which Michael Carter Jr. will present at 10 a.m. Feb. 6.
It’s an opportunity to learn about the many contributions of African Americans to the science of agriculture. Carter is an 11th-generation farmer and is the fifth generation of his family to work on the Carter Farm in Orange County. He presents workshops on farm business management, food safety and the growing and marketing of ethnic vegetables. Sign up for the free virtual event at https://my.demio.com/ref/LO4gvfX2RfxIvUip.
Next will be “UVa’s Descendant Outreach Program: Louisa County Connections” with Murphy at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 and “Louisa County Historical Society’s African American History Program: How You Can Get Involved” at 10 a.m. Feb. 20. Find out more at louisahistory.org or call (540) 967-5975.
Online art contestThe Endangered Species Coalition is accepting entries online in its Saving Endangered Species Youth Art Contest through March 1.
Endangered Species Day, an opportunity to recognize native wildlife, plants and wild spaces in America, is May 20. The art contest invites kindergartners through 12th-graders in public and private schools, home schools and youth organizations to depict animal or plant species that are listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
Be sure to create your own original work; tracings and computer-generated images will not be considered. Works in crayon, acrylics, ink, pastels, oils, watercolors, colored pencils, scratchboard, colored markers, chalk, charcoal or paper collage are welcome; works in plain black pencil or weak colored pencil are not.
All the rules and submission details you’ll need are available at endangered.org.