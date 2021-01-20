Buzz Kids: JMRL's Dial-a-Story available when internet access isn't

If you don’t have access to the internet, or if the connection you have is frustratingly slow, there’s no need to miss out on a great story.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has launched its new Dial-a-Story service at (434) 443-2300 to give all youngsters an opportunity to hear stories told or read by library staff members.

A variety of stories are available, and there are plans to expand the selections to include readings from short chapter books. A new chapter would be made available each week so kids can follow along.

Children who do have internet access are welcome to use the service as well; just dial the number.

Learn more at jmrl.org.

At Home programsThe Virginia Museum of History & Culture is offering different ways to enhance your history lessons through its At Home program at VirginiaHistory.org.

At noon Friday, a livestream Curators at Work program will share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the ways in which members of the curatorial team help present a richer understanding of Virginia and presidential politics.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, it’s possible to livestream one of the museum’s Gallery Walks on YouTube or Facebook.