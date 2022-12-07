 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for Dec. 8

  • 0

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Paulien: No food trucks available, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

“Let There Be Light”: 16th annual outdoor light-centered art installation, 6-9 p.m., grounds surrounding V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College (434) 961-5362, free. Food trucks will offer foods for purchase; free hot chocolate and cider available while supplies last.

People are also reading…

Joe Pug with Will Overman: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 advance

Zephyrus: “Carols by Candlelight,” 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, $20, $15 seniors, $5 all students. Credit card sales available in advance; cash and checks accepted at the door.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Dan Tyminski featuring Gaven Largent with Chatham Rabbits: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $47-$33 reserved seating.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Met Live in HD: “The Hours”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra: Fall Concert of string orchestra music, 3 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy, (434) 295-1617, $10 suggested donation.

Holiday Edition Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission partially seated, must be 16 or older.

Zephyrus: “Carols by Candlelight,” 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, (434) 963-4690, $20, $15 seniors, $5 all students. Credit card sales available in advance; cash and checks accepted at the door.

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., University Baptist Church, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick & Aaron Olwell: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Violet”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Paramount Presents: Eighth annual Brew & Buddy Run and “Elf” screening: Run at 4:20 p.m., film screening at 6:15 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 for both, $8 film only for adults, $6 film only for youths.

Poetry Live! Showcase: Fifth installment of Live Arts’s showcase series hosted by James Cole, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested.

“What’s the Score?” Classical Quiz Show: Play from home or in person, 9 a.m., WTJU Stage at 2244 Ivy Road, (434) 924-0885, free.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

The Front Brothers with slothrust and sydney sprague: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $36, $29.99 advance.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Julian Lage with Margaret Glaspy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $83 master class and concert admission, $26 at the door, $23 advance.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toasting history: New Orleans cocktail book shows city's elegant side

Toasting history: New Orleans cocktail book shows city's elegant side

A new book from the owner of a New Orleans craft cocktail bar is showing readers an elegant look at cocktails in a city known for drinking excess. Neal Bodenheimer founded Cure in 2009 and since then has gone on to open other bars and restaurants. His new book is titled “Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ’Em." It showcases drinks created by Cure staff and well-known New Orleans drink staples such as the Sazerac or the Ramos Gin Fizz. The book includes essays about the city and its drinking culture. Bodenheimer says the book is a “love letter to the city from me.”

Review: 'Terra Nova,' by Henriette Lazaridis

Review: 'Terra Nova,' by Henriette Lazaridis

FICTION: A photographer documents the struggle for women's suffrage, while her husband struggles to make it to the South Pole. "Terra Nova" by Henriette Lazaridis; Pegasus (304 pages, $25.95) ——— In early 20th century Britain, heroic women risked their lives to win voting rights, and men defied death by launching expeditions to the Antarctic. On the surface, these historic struggles don't ...

Review: 'A Dangerous Business,' by Jane Smiley

Review: 'A Dangerous Business,' by Jane Smiley

FICTION: Two Gold Rush-era working girls set out to solve some murders. "A Dangerous Business" by Jane Smiley; Alfred A. Knopf (210 pages, $28) ——— It seems odd to call a novel about prostitution and murder light, but "A Dangerous Business," Jane Smiley's umpteenth book, oddly is. In 1851 Eliza Ripple is married off to a man who's not nearly as rich as he's made out to be, but far more brutal ...

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Books in brief "A Song of Comfortable Chairs" by Alexander McCall Smith; Pantheon (240 pages, $27) ——— That title could apply to virtually all of the 23 cozy, lyrical novels McCall Smith has written about Botswana's Precious Ramotswe, but it's particularly applicable to this one, in which the subject is frequently furnishings. Colleague Grace Makutsi's husband runs a furniture store that will ...

In 'Lady Director,' Joyce Chopra looks back at career

In 'Lady Director,' Joyce Chopra looks back at career

Chopra, a Charlottesville resident, will be sharing her memoir with audience members at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop. Longtime friend and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Wagner will join her for a conversation.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Choice. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s 2. The Boys from Biloxi. John ...

Bookmarks for Nov. 13

The Charlottesville Reading Series will present readings by poet Steve Bellin-Oka, novelist Alexis Schaitkin and poet Charlotte Matthews at 7 …

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Holiday books: Nonfiction

“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.) Clearly, Alan Rickman wrote these journals only for himself; the entries are terse, revealing little. (As the New York Times said, if Rickman had written “The Metamorphosis,” it would have been one line: “Woke as bug.”) Still, for fans of the late actor these entries are glimpses into his world, if not his ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Top music artists on TikTok For 2022: Lizzo, Bella Poarch, Nessa Barrett and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert