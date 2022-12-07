Buzz Calendar for Dec. 8

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Paulien: No food trucks available, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

“Let There Be Light”: 16th annual outdoor light-centered art installation, 6-9 p.m., grounds surrounding V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College (434) 961-5362, free. Food trucks will offer foods for purchase; free hot chocolate and cider available while supplies last.

Joe Pug with Will Overman: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 advance

Zephyrus: “Carols by Candlelight,” 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, $20, $15 seniors, $5 all students. Credit card sales available in advance; cash and checks accepted at the door.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Dan Tyminski featuring Gaven Largent with Chatham Rabbits: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $47-$33 reserved seating.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Met Live in HD: “The Hours”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra: Fall Concert of string orchestra music, 3 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy, (434) 295-1617, $10 suggested donation.

Holiday Edition Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission partially seated, must be 16 or older.

Zephyrus: “Carols by Candlelight,” 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, (434) 963-4690, $20, $15 seniors, $5 all students. Credit card sales available in advance; cash and checks accepted at the door.

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., University Baptist Church, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick & Aaron Olwell: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Violet”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Paramount Presents: Eighth annual Brew & Buddy Run and “Elf” screening: Run at 4:20 p.m., film screening at 6:15 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 for both, $8 film only for adults, $6 film only for youths.

Poetry Live! Showcase: Fifth installment of Live Arts’s showcase series hosted by James Cole, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested.

“What’s the Score?” Classical Quiz Show: Play from home or in person, 9 a.m., WTJU Stage at 2244 Ivy Road, (434) 924-0885, free.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

The Front Brothers with slothrust and sydney sprague: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $36, $29.99 advance.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Julian Lage with Margaret Glaspy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $83 master class and concert admission, $26 at the door, $23 advance.