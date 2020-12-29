Books that offered food for thought in 2020

No single thread connects my favorite food books (as opposed to cookbooks) of 2020, other than the fact that, perhaps, each author has no stomach for conventional thinking or even conventional storytelling forms. Whatever their subject ― it might be as large and unmanageable as "coffee" or as elusive as one's life story — these writers manage to convey more than facts and autobiographical details. They pass along truths, sometimes truths that had been all but invisible to mainstream culture.

These books sometimes argue with each other, too, which only heightens the pleasure of flipping from one volume to another. Dominique Crenn, the three-Michelin-star chef behind Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, was educated in part via the pages of Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin's "The Physiology of Taste," the oft-quoted treatise on the pleasures of the table. In her memoir, "Rebel Chef," Crenn calls the book a "brilliant Enlightenment-era philosophy of gastronomy."

Author Bill Buford, who has hung out with soccer hooligans and Mario Batali, takes a more jaundiced and journalistic view of Brillat-Savarin's work.

The book "is pretty tough going," Buford writes in "Dirt." "Every time I tried to read it, I gave up. (Why is no one else saying this? In the 200-year history of this book, am I really the only one who finds it to be a slog?)"