Bookmarks for Sept. 5

The Virginia Festival of the Book is resuming its Shelf Life series of free virtual events after a brief break. Make reservations for “Literary Fiction: A Discussion with Yvonne Battle-Felton, Keisha Bush and Melanie S. Hatter” at noon Thursday on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The authors will discuss their works of literary fiction, which explore such themes as family, memory and love. To register, go to eventbrite.com; details are at vabook.org.

Plan ahead for “Undoing Drugs: A Conversation with Maia Szalavitz” at noon Sept. 30. Szalavitz will take part in a conversation with Lawson Koeppel of Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition that is being presented with the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition in observance of National Recovery Month.

A second event will follow at 4 p.m. Sept. 30. “Undoing Drugs: A Conversation with Local Harm Reduction Champions and Providers” is a panel discussion presented for free on Zoom and Facebook Live that will be moderated by Erin Tucker, executive director of the peer recovery center On Our Own.

Learn more about the events at vabook.org.