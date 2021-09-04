 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Sept. 5
Bookmarks for Sept. 5

The Virginia Festival of the Book is resuming its Shelf Life series of free virtual events after a brief break. Make reservations for “Literary Fiction: A Discussion with Yvonne Battle-Felton, Keisha Bush and Melanie S. Hatter” at noon Thursday on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The authors will discuss their works of literary fiction, which explore such themes as family, memory and love. To register, go to eventbrite.com; details are at vabook.org.

Plan ahead for “Undoing Drugs: A Conversation with Maia Szalavitz” at noon Sept. 30. Szalavitz will take part in a conversation with Lawson Koeppel of Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition that is being presented with the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition in observance of National Recovery Month.

A second event will follow at 4 p.m. Sept. 30. “Undoing Drugs: A Conversation with Local Harm Reduction Champions and Providers” is a panel discussion presented for free on Zoom and Facebook Live that will be moderated by Erin Tucker, executive director of the peer recovery center On Our Own.

Learn more about the events at vabook.org.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is observing September as Library Card Sign-Up Month with its new Teacher Cards. Educators in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties can use these cards to borrow more materials for longer periods of time — and without late fees.

Teachers no longer will be obligated to pay fees incurred when students are slow to return items that teachers checked out using their own personal library cards. The cards must be renewed each year; be sure to bring a badge or other form of employment documentation. Learn more about the new program at jmrl.org.

If you haven’t signed up for your own library card yet, go to jmrl.org. Learn more about the American Library Association’s observance of Library Card Month at ala.org/library cardsignup.

New Dominion Bookshop has announced schedule changes for some upcoming events with authors.

“Earl Swift: Across the Airless Wilds,” originally planned for Sept. 11, has been postponed; a new date will be announced later.

“Andrew D. Kaufman: The Gambler Wife,” previously scheduled for Sept. 18, will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

The Sept. 25 poetry reading by Chet’la Sebree and Kiki Petrosino has been postponed and will be rescheduled. Learn more at ndbookshop.com.

