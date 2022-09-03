Bookmarks for Sept. 4

Angela Fincham Lowe, an author from Louisa, will republish her first children’s book, “Not Even A. Mouse,” on Sept. 25 — just in time for Christmas 2022.

It will be available on Amazon and Kindle; look for a print version, plus an ebook version on Kindle. The book originally was published in 2014, but the publisher went out of business in 2017.

Lowe self-published a series of children’s books about her son and his dogs to help get him excited about learning to read.

Quirk Charlottesville is presenting a Community Poetry Reading from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday led by current exhibiting artist and Richmond poet Kathleen Markowitz.

The event is free, and participation is strongly encouraged. Folks who’d like to read poetry at the event are asked to make sure submissions tie in in some way to Markowitz’s show, “With a Thousand Other Heartbeats,” which is on view through Oct. 9 in Quirk Gallery at Quirk Charlottesville.

To sign up to read, contact gallery manager Diana Nelson at diana@quirkgallery.com or info@quirkgallery.com. Some time will be saved at the end of the event for last-minute poets.

Racquets for Reading!!!, a program of QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia Inc., has received a $2,500 grant from The Adele A. and Harold J. Westbrook Foundation.

The grant will help provide 175 local preschoolers with six to nine books, mini reading rubber duckies, Go Bananas for QuickStart! nutrition cards and banana-scented bookmarks. Learn more about the organization and its mission at www.quickstart central.org.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing by author and University of Virginia professor Kiki Petrosino at 7 p.m. Friday. Petrosino will read from “Bright: A Memoir,” her new full-length essay collection.

A professor of poetry, Petrosino directs the creative writing program at UVa.

A book talk and signing with UVa professor and author Andrew D. Kaufman is planned for 4 p.m. Saturday. He will speak about his recent book, “The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky.”

Kaufman is an associate professor, general faculty and lecturer in Slavic languages and literatures and assistant director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at UVa.

He is the creator of Books Behind Bars and has served as a Russian literature expert for Oprah’s Book Club.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for best seating at the free events. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Friends of the Fluvanna County Public Library will welcome author Liza Nash Taylor as guest speaker at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library.

She is the author of two works of historical fiction, “Etiquette for Runaways” and “In All Good Faith.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. For information, call the library at (434) 589-1400.