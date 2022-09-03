 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bookmarks for Sept. 4

  • 0

Angela Fincham Lowe, an author from Louisa, will republish her first children’s book, “Not Even A. Mouse,” on Sept. 25 — just in time for Christmas 2022.

It will be available on Amazon and Kindle; look for a print version, plus an ebook version on Kindle. The book originally was published in 2014, but the publisher went out of business in 2017.

Lowe self-published a series of children’s books about her son and his dogs to help get him excited about learning to read.

Quirk Charlottesville is presenting a Community Poetry Reading from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday led by current exhibiting artist and Richmond poet Kathleen Markowitz.

The event is free, and participation is strongly encouraged. Folks who’d like to read poetry at the event are asked to make sure submissions tie in in some way to Markowitz’s show, “With a Thousand Other Heartbeats,” which is on view through Oct. 9 in Quirk Gallery at Quirk Charlottesville.

People are also reading…

To sign up to read, contact gallery manager Diana Nelson at diana@quirkgallery.com or info@quirkgallery.com. Some time will be saved at the end of the event for last-minute poets.

Racquets for Reading!!!, a program of QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia Inc., has received a $2,500 grant from The Adele A. and Harold J. Westbrook Foundation.

The grant will help provide 175 local preschoolers with six to nine books, mini reading rubber duckies, Go Bananas for QuickStart! nutrition cards and banana-scented bookmarks. Learn more about the organization and its mission at www.quickstart central.org.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing by author and University of Virginia professor Kiki Petrosino at 7 p.m. Friday. Petrosino will read from “Bright: A Memoir,” her new full-length essay collection.

A professor of poetry, Petrosino directs the creative writing program at UVa.

A book talk and signing with UVa professor and author Andrew D. Kaufman is planned for 4 p.m. Saturday. He will speak about his recent book, “The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky.”

Kaufman is an associate professor, general faculty and lecturer in Slavic languages and literatures and assistant director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at UVa.

He is the creator of Books Behind Bars and has served as a Russian literature expert for Oprah’s Book Club.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for best seating at the free events. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Friends of the Fluvanna County Public Library will welcome author Liza Nash Taylor as guest speaker at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library.

She is the author of two works of historical fiction, “Etiquette for Runaways” and “In All Good Faith.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. For information, call the library at (434) 589-1400.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Black Snow' delivers an uncomfortable, important World War II history lesson

Review: 'Black Snow' delivers an uncomfortable, important World War II history lesson

In 1940, Seattle-based Boeing engineers designed a massive beast of an aircraft. The B-29 Superfortress — composed of 55,000 parts — had a tail three-stories high, enormous propellers and a 5,500-mile range. The aircraft, one of which is on display at Seattle's Museum of Flight, would play a key role in World War II as the U.S. Army Air Forces on the Pacific Front launched long-range strikes ...

The ‘Maya Angelou of Iraq,’ a refugee living in South Jersey, publishes a powerful memoir

The ‘Maya Angelou of Iraq,’ a refugee living in South Jersey, publishes a powerful memoir

Writer Faleeha Hassan had a strange dream. She was in a public library in her native city of Najaf, Iraq, searching for a book of poetry by French writer Louis Aragon. Hassan was miffed when told she couldn’t borrow it. But as she left, a librarian called after her. “Faleeha! Take this! It’s Aragon’s pen. Use it to write whatever history we have left!” When Hassan awoke from that dream over 30 ...

Review: 'Perish,' by LaToya Watkins

Review: 'Perish,' by LaToya Watkins

FICTION: In this searing debut novel, a Texas family addresses its darkest secrets as its matriarch lies dying. "Perish" by LaToya Watkins; Tiny Reparations Books (336 pages, $27) ——— LaToya Watkins' searing debut novel, "Perish," begins when a teenage Helen Jean discovers that the dose of turpentine she'd taken to end prior pregnancies resulting from her father raping her wasn't going to work ...

Review: 'Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy,' by Judd Apatow

Review: 'Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy,' by Judd Apatow

There was a time when comedians knew they had made it when they got to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." The modern-day equivalent may be working with Judd Apatow. The tireless director and producer behind everything from "Knocked Up" to HBO's "Girls" puts his status to good use in his second collection of chats with those he shepherded (Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Pete ...

Column: A moment to ponder a book

Column: A moment to ponder a book

We talk about getting lost in a book. When we say this, however, there is no fear. No frustration about the lack of a clear path toward the end of a maze. We know that getting lost is the goal. I'm old enough to remember television commercials for the Evelyn Wood Speed Reading course. Lying on the floor in our basement, somewhere between "Creature Features" and "Dark Shadows," I would see an ...

LA novelist Laura Warrell on the music and heartbreak that inspired her debut

LA novelist Laura Warrell on the music and heartbreak that inspired her debut

LOS ANGELES -- After years of being heartbroken and disappointed by musicians, Laura Warrell finally added them, alongside bartenders and skateboarders, to her list of "Off Limits Men." "These are the guys that are never going to commit," said Warrell, 51. Her last long involvement with a musician ended around 2013, just as she was beginning to write her debut novel, "Sweet, Soft, Plenty ...

Review: The road to California's energy disaster: A new history of PG&E paints a bleak picture

Review: The road to California's energy disaster: A new history of PG&E paints a bleak picture

When I read Pacific Gas and Electric's mission statement aloud to my wife, her eyes narrowed. "We are delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet and leading with love," I recited. Her response: "Forget the love. How about you try not to burn my house down?" PG&E is trying. After decades of gross negligence, multiple wildfires, a neighborhood gas pipeline explosion, scores of guilty pleas ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar mocks Howard Stern over marriage bet: 'I think you owe us'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert