Bookmarks for Sept. 27

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following virtual book events are being presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches. Registration instructions are available online at jmrl.org.

» 7 p.m. Wednesday: Northside Library will present “The Music and Resistance of the Edelweiss Pirates,” which can be accessed by Zoom or a toll-free phone number. K.R. Gaddy, author of “Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teens Who Resisted the Nazis,” will show photographs of the Edelweiss Pirates, share songs and discuss what it means to resist oppression through the power of music. Sign up at jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Central Library will host a Books On Tap virtual meeting to talk about “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to find out how to participate by computer or by phone. If you want to read ahead for next month’s event on Nov. 1, the book will be “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Greene County Library will present a Thursday Night Book Discussion Group virtual discussion of “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover via Zoom. Sign up to get instructions for accessing the meeting. If you want to prepare for the Nov. 5 meeting, read “The Overstory” by Richard Powers.

From staff reports

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.