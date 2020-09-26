 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Sept. 27
The following virtual book events are being presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches. Registration instructions are available online at jmrl.org.

» 7 p.m. Wednesday: Northside Library will present “The Music and Resistance of the Edelweiss Pirates,” which can be accessed by Zoom or a toll-free phone number. K.R. Gaddy, author of “Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teens Who Resisted the Nazis,” will show photographs of the Edelweiss Pirates, share songs and discuss what it means to resist oppression through the power of music. Sign up at jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Central Library will host a Books On Tap virtual meeting to talk about “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to find out how to participate by computer or by phone. If you want to read ahead for next month’s event on Nov. 1, the book will be “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Greene County Library will present a Thursday Night Book Discussion Group virtual discussion of “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover via Zoom. Sign up to get instructions for accessing the meeting. If you want to prepare for the Nov. 5 meeting, read “The Overstory” by Richard Powers.

From staff reports

