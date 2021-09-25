Bookmarks for Sept. 26

Kyle G. Dargan is returning to the University of Virginia this fall to work with MFA students as part of the Rea Writers series. Dargan, associate professor of English at American University, will present a poetry reading and webinar on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Get the Zoom instructions at tinyurl.com/uvadargan.

The event is sponsored by the UVa Creative Writing Program and The Dungannon Foundation.

Dargan is the author of five poetry collections, including “Anagnorisis,” “Honest Engine,” “Logorrhea Dementia,” Bouquet of Hungers” and “The Listening.” “The Listening,” his debut, won the 2003 Cave Canem Prize; his second, “Bouquet of Hungers,” brought him the 2008 Hurston/Wright Legacy Award in poetry.

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Fall Book Sale starts Saturday and runs through Oct. 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Categories will include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books.

Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Half-price days will be Oct. 9 and 10. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.