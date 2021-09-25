 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Sept. 26
Bookmarks

Bookmarks for Sept. 26

Kyle G. Dargan is returning to the University of Virginia this fall to work with MFA students as part of the Rea Writers series. Dargan, associate professor of English at American University, will present a poetry reading and webinar on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Get the Zoom instructions at tinyurl.com/uvadargan.

The event is sponsored by the UVa Creative Writing Program and The Dungannon Foundation.

Dargan is the author of five poetry collections, including “Anagnorisis,” “Honest Engine,” “Logorrhea Dementia,” Bouquet of Hungers” and “The Listening.” “The Listening,” his debut, won the 2003 Cave Canem Prize; his second, “Bouquet of Hungers,” brought him the 2008 Hurston/Wright Legacy Award in poetry.

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Fall Book Sale starts Saturday and runs through Oct. 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Categories will include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books.

Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Half-price days will be Oct. 9 and 10. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation is seeking performers of poetry, prose and spoken-word entries for an upcoming event. Entries should focus on social justice and/or civil and human rights from local, national or global perspectives. Each piece should be no longer than 7 minutes.

Submissions should be sent no later than Nov. 8 to SSPF, c/o 15191 Montanus Drive, No. 154, Culpeper, VA 22701 or contact@scrabbleschool.org.

Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants has donated 1,000 copies of a picture book to elementary schools and libraries across the state in observance of Virginia CPA Week, which ends Sunday.

“When I Grown Up, I Want to Be ... an Acountant” was written by Adrian L. Mayse, the chair of accounting at Howard University and fellow member of the National Association of Black Accountants. Learn more at vscpa.com.

