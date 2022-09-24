 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Sept. 25

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering the following book-related events this week:

6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crozet Library: Animanga Book Club for grades 7 to 12 gives teens a chance to read and discuss manga and then watch an anime adaptation with other teens. Free copies of the book are available to the first seven to sign up. Registration is required at jmrl.org.

Tuesday’s theme is “The Ancient Magus Bride” by Kore Yamazaki. Next, on Nov. 22, is “Death Note” by Tsugumi Oba.

2 p.m. Saturday at Central Library: Graphic Novel Squads is for ages 8 to 10 with a favorite adult. Each child and caregiver will read a graphic novel together and them join the group for activities, snacks and discussion. One free book will be provided to each team with required registration. Register at jmrl.org. Questions? Email childrens@jmrl.org.

Saturday’s theme is “CatStronauts: Mission Moon.” Coming up in the series: “Tea Dragon Festival” on Nov. 5 and “Sea Sirens” on Dec. 5.

Author Brad Moore has published “The Phoenix of Upperville,” a new political/legal mystery novel that examines how history — especially the Civil War — and place impact the present day. It comes from Brandylane Publishers.

Much of the novel takes place in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and several characters are University of Virginia graduates — as is the author.

New Dominion Bookshop will present an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Wheeler will read from her new memoir, “Poetry’s Possible Worlds,” and Bingham-Risher will read from her new memoir, “Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books and Questions that Grew Me Up.”

Book sales and signing time will follow. The staff recommends arriving early to get the best seating. Find out more at ndbookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.

