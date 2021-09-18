 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Sept. 19
Liza Marshall and John Marshall, the husband-and-wife authors of “Off Our Chests: A Candid Tour Through the World of Cancer,” will appear at Revalation Vineyards in Madison from 3 p.m. until sundown Saturday for a meet-and-greet event and book signing.

The book traces Liza Marshall’s diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer in 2006, the ups and downs of her treatment journey and the marriage and teamwork between the patient and her oncologist husband that helped them both through it all. Readers can see the perspectives of a patient, caregiver and oncologist.

The signing is part of “Book World Meets Wine World,” which is a fundraiser for the Literacy Council of Madison County. Find details at revalationvineyards.com.

Nelson Memorial Library will have a grand opening event at 9 a.m. Monday so community members can see the newly renovated and expanded building. The library has been open and serving patrons for a year, but the grand-opening gathering has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a short ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments from Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts food truck and tours of the building. A commemorative poster by artist Toni Gonchoroff will be unveiled; the artist will be there to sign copies. The first 25 visitors will receive free posters.

The National Book Festival will take place through Sept. 26 with “Open a Book, Open the World” as its theme.

There will be live author conversations and a variety of video-on-demand events, including a new video for young readers with NoNieqa Ramos, 2021 Great Reads author of “Your Mama,” talking about moms and demonstrating how to bake a tres leches cake. That program is the inaugural episode of “Mack’s Corner,” the Virginia Center for the Book’s new virtual series for young readers.

Look for the Virginia Center for the Book’s programming in the festival at loc.gov.

Marion B. Ross, professor of English at the University of Virginia, has written “Sissy Insurgencies: A Racial Anatomy of Unfit Manliness,” which is being published by Duke University Press. Ross is the author of “Manning the Race: Reforming Black Men in the Jim Crow Era” and “The Contours of Masculine Desire: Romanticism and the Rise of Women’s Poetry.”

In the new work, Ross explores the concept of the sissy to take a new look at the ways in which manhood and boyhood have been envisioned in the United States since the 1880s and examines such public figures as Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, James Baldwin, Little Richard, Amiri Baraka and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Fall Book Sale is coming up from Oct. 2 to 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Half-price days will be Oct. 9 and 10.

Categories will include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books. Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.

