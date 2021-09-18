Bookmarks for Sept. 19

The National Book Festival will take place through Sept. 26 with “Open a Book, Open the World” as its theme.

There will be live author conversations and a variety of video-on-demand events, including a new video for young readers with NoNieqa Ramos, 2021 Great Reads author of “Your Mama,” talking about moms and demonstrating how to bake a tres leches cake. That program is the inaugural episode of “Mack’s Corner,” the Virginia Center for the Book’s new virtual series for young readers.

Look for the Virginia Center for the Book’s programming in the festival at loc.gov.

Marion B. Ross, professor of English at the University of Virginia, has written “Sissy Insurgencies: A Racial Anatomy of Unfit Manliness,” which is being published by Duke University Press. Ross is the author of “Manning the Race: Reforming Black Men in the Jim Crow Era” and “The Contours of Masculine Desire: Romanticism and the Rise of Women’s Poetry.”

In the new work, Ross explores the concept of the sissy to take a new look at the ways in which manhood and boyhood have been envisioned in the United States since the 1880s and examines such public figures as Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, James Baldwin, Little Richard, Amiri Baraka and Wilt Chamberlain.