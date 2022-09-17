Bookmarks for Sept. 18

Dahlia Lithwick's new book, "Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America," will be published Tuesday.

She will present a free talk about her new work at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Lithwick will participate in a conversation with Amy Woolard, chief program officer for the ACLU of Virginia, and question-and-answer time will follow.

Lithwick, a legal commentator, podcaster and author, is a former Charlottesville resident. Charlottesville is the second stop on her national book tour. She serves as senior legal correspondent at Slate, a news and politics analyst at MSNBC and host of "Amicus," Slate's award-winning biweekly podcast about law issues.

"Lady Justice" describes how women lawyers across the country, including Stacey Abrams, Robbie Kaplan, Sally Yates and Brigitte Amiri, responded to political upheaval after the 2016 elections.

Charles Alexander, better known as Alex-Zan, will team up with the League of Women Voters at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Venable Elementary School to help launch "That's Not Fair," a new book by League member Gerry Kruger.

Students in the audience will receive signed copies of the book, which follows two 9-year-old girls as they learn how suffragists fought for voting rights. Voter registration will follow the event.

James D. Richardson, former rector of St. Paul's Memorial Church in Charlottesville, has written a new book, "The Abolitionist's Journal: Memories of an American Antislavery Family." It will be published on Oct. 1 by the University of New Mexico Press.

The book follows Richardson's great-great-grandfather, George Richardson, a Methodist minister who played a role in the Underground Railroad, served as chaplain to a Black Union regiment during the Civil War and founded Huston-Tillotson College in Texas for formerly enslaved students.

Siddharth Dalal has written a new ghost revenge thriller, "The Beginning of My End," which will be published Saturday. The book is set in Charlottesville and at the University of Virginia. It is available for preorder at Amazon at https://s1dd.com/bome and Barnes and Noble at https://s1dd.com/bome-bn.

The story follows Rahm, an Indian American engineer at UVa who has been murdered by his girlfriend, Maria; she has hidden his body and then vanished. At the same time, a global conglomerate has stolen research performed by Rahm's team, and Rahm is the top suspect in the deaths of his team members.

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Sarah Horowitz at 7 p.m. Friday. Horowitz will speak about her new nonfiction book, "The Red Widow: The Scandal That Shook Paris and the Woman Behind it All."

A conversation with author and UVa professor Jennifer Sessions will follow. The event is sponsored by Alliance Française de Charlottesville.

New Dominion also will present an in-person reading with poets and UVa alumni Kyle Marbut and Wo Chan at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Marbut is the author of two chapbooks, "Dawn Chorus Fascicle" and "Ecliptic Tongues." Wo, a poet and drag artist, performs as The Illustrious Pearl, is the author of "Togetherness" and is a winner of the Nightboat Poetry Prize.

The staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Central Library has resumed Sunday hours and will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The library branch traditionally suspends Sunday hours between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

For information, go to jmrl.org.