Bookmarks for Sept. 13

The following online events will be presented this week by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches:

» 7 p.m. Monday: “At the Common Table: Food, People, Place” will be available through Zoom and by a toll-free telephone number. Jamie Ross, filmmaker and director of Red Dirt Productions, will screen excerpts from her film “At the Common Table” and discuss how the creative contributions of enslaved Africans, dispossessed Native Americans and landless European laborers combined to develop today’s Southern cuisine. Sign up at jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7893, Ext. 3.

» 7 p.m. Monday: Crozet Library’s Monday Night Book Group will discuss “John Adams” by David McCullough during a Zoom meeting accessible by computer or phone. Sign up for instructions to join the event online. If you want to read ahead for the Oct. 5 meeting, next month’s book will be “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi.

» Noon Thursday: Central Library’s Brown Baggers Book Club members will talk about “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood in a virtual meeting accessible by computer or phone. Email kfarrell@jmr.org to learn how to participate. Next month’s selection for the Oct. 15 meeting is “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell.