Bookmarks for Sept. 11

New Dominion Bookshop is presenting the following events this week:

Author Sophia Glock will read from her graphic memoir, “Passport,” and singer-songwriter Annabeth will perform at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Charlottesville Reading Series.

Kerry Malawista, a writer and psychoanalyst in Potomac, Maryland, will read from “Meet the Moon,” her debut novel, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, visit ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Author, musician and playwright Ernest Porter’s “Reflections of a Soul” is available in paperback and on Kindle on Amazon.

Porter is the co-writer of the stage play “Man at a Crossroad” and serves as president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in Louisa County.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library continues its Welcoming Week programming with the film premiere of “Peace Love Poetry” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Library.

Children’s author Andrea Beatriz Arango will visit Northside Library at 2 p.m. Saturday. Arango will read from “Iveliz Explains It All,” her new novel about 12-year-old Puerto Rican student Iveliz as she navigates school, friendship and her mental health; it reaches bookstore shelves on Tuesday. Look for other Welcoming Week programs online at jmrl.org.

JMRL is encouraging patrons to max out their library cards during September, which is National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Library cards can help people try before they buy, sampling and preparing recipes before purchasing cookbooks. Patrons can spend less on DVDs, books and streaming services. Families can check out museum or state park passes and check out learning kits and toys.

Find out how to get your JMRL card at jmrl.org; all you’ll need are an official photo ID and proof of address.