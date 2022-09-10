 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bookmarks for Sept. 11

  • 0

New Dominion Bookshop is presenting the following events this week:

Author Sophia Glock will read from her graphic memoir, “Passport,” and singer-songwriter Annabeth will perform at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Charlottesville Reading Series.

Kerry Malawista, a writer and psychoanalyst in Potomac, Maryland, will read from “Meet the Moon,” her debut novel, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, visit ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Author, musician and playwright Ernest Porter’s “Reflections of a Soul” is available in paperback and on Kindle on Amazon.

Porter is the co-writer of the stage play “Man at a Crossroad” and serves as president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in Louisa County.

People are also reading…

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library continues its Welcoming Week programming with the film premiere of “Peace Love Poetry” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Library.

Children’s author Andrea Beatriz Arango will visit Northside Library at 2 p.m. Saturday. Arango will read from “Iveliz Explains It All,” her new novel about 12-year-old Puerto Rican student Iveliz as she navigates school, friendship and her mental health; it reaches bookstore shelves on Tuesday. Look for other Welcoming Week programs online at jmrl.org.

JMRL is encouraging patrons to max out their library cards during September, which is National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Library cards can help people try before they buy, sampling and preparing recipes before purchasing cookbooks. Patrons can spend less on DVDs, books and streaming services. Families can check out museum or state park passes and check out learning kits and toys.

Find out how to get your JMRL card at jmrl.org; all you’ll need are an official photo ID and proof of address.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JMRL wins Virginia Library of the Year honors

JMRL wins Virginia Library of the Year honors

"Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) was chosen as Virginia Library of the Year in large part for the way they celebrated and honored their 100 years of public library service, while acknowledging the roots of that century of service were in a segregated system which didn't serve non-white community members," VLA stated. In its fiscal year 2022, JMRL circulated more than 1.6 million items and presented more than 1,300 programs that were attended by more than 33,000 people. 

Bookmarks for Sept. 4

Angela Fincham Lowe, an author from Louisa, will republish her first children’s book, “Not Even A. Mouse,” on Sept. 25 — just in time for Chri…

Appreciation: Barbara Ehrenreich showed us how much it cost to be broke

Appreciation: Barbara Ehrenreich showed us how much it cost to be broke

Somebody has to grow and harvest the food in the fields. Somebody has to clean the carcasses, drive the trucks and unload the haul. Somebody has to process the food, prepare it, cook it, serve it. There's always somebody minding the register, stocking the shelves, wiping the counters, mopping the floors, scrubbing the toilets — even on workers' holidays like Labor Day. They smile at strangers, ...

Review: 'If I Survive You,' by Jonathan Escoffery

Review: 'If I Survive You,' by Jonathan Escoffery

FICTION: A remarkable debut collection of interconnected stories centered on a family of Jamaican immigrants, whose American-born son struggles to establish his place and his identity. "If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery; Macmillan (272 pages, $27) ——— "If I Survive You," the open-ended title of Jonathan Escoffery's remarkable debut collection, could be prelude to a threat, a vow, a plea ...

Review: 'The Ski Jumpers,' by Peter Geye

Review: 'The Ski Jumpers,' by Peter Geye

FICTION: Reeling from a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's, a writer and former ski jumper strives to dissect his family mythology. "The Ski Jumpers" by Peter Geye; University of Minnesota Press (408 pages, $25.95) ——— "The Ski Jumpers" is Minnesota novelist Peter Geye's novel about a novelist writing a novel. That might sound meta, but it works. After receiving a diagnosis of early onset ...

Laurie Hertzel: Readers recall lakeside reading treasures

Laurie Hertzel: Readers recall lakeside reading treasures

At one time, Labor Day weekend marked the end of cabin season, but that was back when cabins had to be closed up for winter. Now we go to the lakes all year round. Cabin reading can take place on a sunny dock in July, or in front of a roaring fire in January. A few weeks ago, I wrote about going Up North and finding a treasure trove of old, interesting books in the cabin we rented. I wondered ...

Review: 'The Marriage Portrait,' by Maggie O'Farrell

Review: 'The Marriage Portrait,' by Maggie O'Farrell

FICTION: A young duchess fears her husband plans to murder her in this gorgeous novel set during the Italian Renaissance. "The Marriage Portrait" by Maggie O'Farrell; Alfred A. Knopf (448 pages, $28) ——— By all accounts, the short, sheltered life of Lucrezia di Cosimo de'Medici was not one you would have wanted to live. Born into wealth and power, she had neither. Married off at 13 to the ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Carrie Soto Is Back. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine 2. The Ink Black ...

Peter Straub, influential horror author and Stephen King collaborator, dies at 79

Horror writer Peter Straub, who cemented his place in the genre with works including “Ghost Story,” “The Talisman” and “A Dark Matter,” has died. He was 79. Straub’s son, Benjamin, told the Los Angeles Times he died “surrounded by love ones” in Manhattan on Sunday from complications due to a hip injury. Straub’s daughter, novelist Emma Straub, posted her memories on Instagram on Tuesday. ...

Griffin Poetry Prize merges, and expands, annual awards

One of the world’s most generous poetry awards is both consolidating and expanding. Officials of Canada’s Griffin Poetry Prize announced Thursday that they are combining their international and Canadian honors into a single award, worth $100,000. Griffin also has created a new prize for first-time Canadian poets that includes a six-week residency in Italy. The prize’s founder, businessman/philanthropist Scott Griffin, says the awards were originally in separate categories because he believed Canadian poets needed attention. Now that many Canadian poets "have been recognized in the poetry world, we felt it was time they had to compete on the international stage with everybody else.” Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, a founding Griffin trustee, calls poetry “the crucible of human language.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - August edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert