Bookmarks for Oct. 9

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing with author Olivier Zunz, who is James Madison Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Virginia, at 4 p.m. Saturday.

He will speak about his recent book, “The Man Who Understood Democracy: The Life of Alexis de Tocqueville.” The book was released in May from Princeton University Press. He also is the author of “The Changing Face of Inequality,” “Making America Corporate: 1870-1920” and “Why the American Century?”

Staff members recommend arriving early to get the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

New Dominion Bookshop also will welcome author Maggie O’Farrell at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 to the Irving Theater in the CODE Building at 225 W. Water St.

O’Farrell is a National Book Award winner and New York Times bestselling author. She will be reading from her new novel, “The Marriage Portrait.” The venue will open at 1 p.m., and the bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Signed copies of “The Marriage Portrait” and “Hamnet” will be available before and after the reading. For details, call (434) 295-2552 or go to ndbookshop.com.

Fluvanna County Library’s Annual Book Sale will continue through Oct. 22 — except for Monday, when the library will be closed.

Sponsored by the Friends of Fluvanna County Library, the event will offer fiction, nonfiction, children’s, history and self-help books, plus cookbooks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs.

Books will be half-price Tuesday through Saturday, and they’ll be $5 per bag between Oct. 17 and 22. Learn more at (434) 589-1400.

All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will be closed Monday for a staff training day. For information, call (434) 979-7151.

