Bookmarks for Oct. 4

The following virtual events are being presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week. To learn how to register for events, go to jmrl.org.

» 7 p.m. Monday: Crozet Library’s Monday Night Book Group will discuss “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi during a Zoom meeting that can be joined by computer or phone; sign up to receive instructions. If you want to read ahead for the Nov. 2 meeting, the book will be “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell.

» 6 p.m. Tuesday: Greene County Library’s Cookbook Bookclub has a “Get Ready for Thanksgiving” theme for its Recipe Share event. Sign up to receive instructions by email on how to join the Zoom meeting.

» 7 p.m. Wednesday: Scottsville Library’s Philosophy Book Club will meet to discuss Victor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning” and philosophy in general. It’s OK to join the meeting if you haven’t read the book. Sign up to receive instructions for joining the Zoom meeting by computer or by phone.

» And here’s a live offering. Starting from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Central Library is adding Sunday hours for phone assistance and curbside pickup.

Central Library also is open for curbside service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

From staff reports

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.