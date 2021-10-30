Bookmarks for Oct. 31

Virginia Center for the Book will present its Raucous Auction as both an online silent auction and a live event this year. Book lovers can bid on prints, books, experiences and some one-of-a-kind items through Wednesday.

The Masked Ball is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lemon Lounge of Virginia Humanities’ new headquarters at 946 Grady Ave. There will be hors d’oeuvres by A Pimento Catering and Old Tom gin for cocktails by Spirit Lab Distilling. (Ivar Aass of Spirit Lab Distilling prints his small-batch labels at Virginia Center for the Book.)

Fans also can register for the Zoom livestream of the event or catch the action on the Facebook page. Learn more at virginiahumanities.org.

Fred Shackleford will be the guest author when the Friends of Fluvanna County Library meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library.

Shackleford, an attorney, wrote “The Ticket,” which is the story of a frantic search for a winning lottery ticket and the quirky characters encountered along the way. He will be on hand after the presentation for question-and-answer time. Visitors can purchase books and get them signed.

For the most up-to-date pandemic safety guidelines, call (434) 589-1400.