Bookmarks for Oct. 30

The Virginia Film Festival and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library are teaming up for a book discussion and screening. Participants have two options for the book discussion on Wednesday; each family gets a copy of “My Father’s Dragon” by Ruth Stiles Gannett to keep and two complimentary tickets to the screening at 10 a.m. Saturday ta the Paramount Theater.

Sign up for My Father’s Dragon Book Club events at 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library. The club is recommended for ages 6 to 10, but everyone is welcome. Questions? Email childrens@jmrl.org.

JMRL also is presenting Paws to Read programs at 3 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Avenue Library, where new readers can sign up to read to Juno the therapy dog for 15 minutes to build confidence, or at 3 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, where Scout the licensed therapy dog is all ears. Bring your own book or choose one at the library.

To sign up for a 15-minute reading slot at Gordon Avenue Library, call (434) 296-5544. To register for a time slot at Northside Library, call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

Gordonsville Friends of the Library will gather for a quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Gordonsville Library. For more information, visit the group’s blog at gordonsville friendsofthelibrary. blogspot.com or Facebook page. For details, call Gordonsville Library at (540) 832-0712.

Author R. Grant Tate has published a new book, “Hand on the Shoulder: Finding Freedom in the Confluence of Love and Career.”

Tate is founder and CEO/partner of Bridge Business Transformation. His firm helps executives and their teams define goals, make difficult decisions and reach exceptional performance levels. He was recognized by the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce as Small-Business Person of the Year in 2007.

Author Richard W. Wise will read from and sign copies of “The Dawning: 31,000 BC” during a book launch at 2nd Act Books at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The new historical novel, his second, draws on new research and a growing theory of the humanity and culture of the Neanderthal people.

Wise also is the author of “Redlined: A Novel of Boston,” “The French Blue” and “Secrets of the Gem Trade: The Connoisseur’s Guide.”

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading and book signing with author and University of Virginia professor Brian Teare at 4 p.m. Saturday. Teare, author of six books, will read from new poetry collection “The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven,” which is being reissued from Nightboat this month.

A conversation will follow with doctors and writers Irène Mathieu and Ben Martin. For detail, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.