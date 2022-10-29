 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bookmarks for Oct. 30

  • 0

The Virginia Film Festival and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library are teaming up for a book discussion and screening. Participants have two options for the book discussion on Wednesday; each family gets a copy of “My Father’s Dragon” by Ruth Stiles Gannett to keep and two complimentary tickets to the screening at 10 a.m. Saturday ta the Paramount Theater.

Sign up for My Father’s Dragon Book Club events at 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library. The club is recommended for ages 6 to 10, but everyone is welcome. Questions? Email childrens@jmrl.org.

JMRL also is presenting Paws to Read programs at 3 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Avenue Library, where new readers can sign up to read to Juno the therapy dog for 15 minutes to build confidence, or at 3 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, where Scout the licensed therapy dog is all ears. Bring your own book or choose one at the library.

People are also reading…

To sign up for a 15-minute reading slot at Gordon Avenue Library, call (434) 296-5544. To register for a time slot at Northside Library, call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

Gordonsville Friends of the Library will gather for a quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Gordonsville Library. For more information, visit the group’s blog at gordonsville friendsofthelibrary. blogspot.com or Facebook page. For details, call Gordonsville Library at (540) 832-0712.

Author R. Grant Tate has published a new book, “Hand on the Shoulder: Finding Freedom in the Confluence of Love and Career.”

Tate is founder and CEO/partner of Bridge Business Transformation. His firm helps executives and their teams define goals, make difficult decisions and reach exceptional performance levels. He was recognized by the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce as Small-Business Person of the Year in 2007.

Author Richard W. Wise will read from and sign copies of “The Dawning: 31,000 BC” during a book launch at 2nd Act Books at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The new historical novel, his second, draws on new research and a growing theory of the humanity and culture of the Neanderthal people.

Wise also is the author of “Redlined: A Novel of Boston,” “The French Blue” and “Secrets of the Gem Trade: The Connoisseur’s Guide.”

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading and book signing with author and University of Virginia professor Brian Teare at 4 p.m. Saturday. Teare, author of six books, will read from new poetry collection “The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven,” which is being reissued from Nightboat this month.

A conversation will follow with doctors and writers Irène Mathieu and Ben Martin. For detail, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bookmarks for Oct. 23

The Library of Virginia’s 25th annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards, presented Oct. 15 in Richmond, included local authors.

Orwell uncut: New Substack will serialize Orwell's writings

Some complete works of George Orwell are coming to Substack. On Oct. 28, the Orwell Foundation will launch Orwell Daily, which for free will serialize at least a portion of the author’s famous books and other writings. Orwell Daily begins with his debut, “Down and Out in London and Paris,” Orwell’s expose of poverty in two of the world’s wealthiest cities. Over the following several weeks, the Substack will run excerpts of some 1,000-1,500 words. “We’re here to honor and celebrate and get people to think about Orwell,” says the Foundation’s director, Jean Seaton.

Near-fatal ODs and love faxes to Julia Roberts: What Matthew Perry’s memoir reveals

Near-fatal ODs and love faxes to Julia Roberts: What Matthew Perry’s memoir reveals

“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” “Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to ‘I love you’ was ‘Oh, crap!’” Whether you’re a Gen-Xer who grew up with the stars of NBC’s Emmy-winning series “Friends” after its 1994 debut or a Zoomer who discovered the show in the streaming era, you can probably guess at the source of these dark witticisms: Could it BE anyone ...

Karla Peterson: Meet the San Diego artist who collaborated with the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu on a children's book

Karla Peterson: Meet the San Diego artist who collaborated with the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu on a children's book

The new children's book "The Little Book of Joy" tells the story of two little boys who grew up to be very big deals. One of them is His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The other is the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died last December. They are two of the world's most influential and beloved men, so when San Diego artist Rafael López was approached about doing the illustrations for their book, he ...

Philadelphia novelist Diane McKinney-Whetstone shows life after 60 is fun in ‘Our Gen’

Philadelphia novelist Diane McKinney-Whetstone shows life after 60 is fun in ‘Our Gen’

PHILADELPHIA — In "Our Gen," Diane McKinney-Whetstone’s latest novel, a group of friends have casual sex, keep secrets, and smoke a lot of weed. But they aren’t millennials, they live in an active 55+ community in townhomes with smart appliances. They laugh a lot and always have time for a good time. “When I started thinking about writing about the 55+ active community, I wanted to put all of ...

Matthew Perry apologizes for 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' put-down in new book

Matthew Perry apologizes for 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' put-down in new book

Could he be any more sorry? "Friends" star Matthew Perry has apologized for passages in his forthcoming memoir that put down fellow actor — and beloved internet boyfriend — Keanu Reeves, whom he says he's a big fan of. In his book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," the 53-year-old actor goes into detail about his decadeslong drug and alcohol addiction and its repercussions. He also ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ariana Grande reveals her blonde hair ahead of shooting 'Wicked'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert