 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for Oct. 3
0 comments

Bookmarks for Oct. 3

  • 0

Friends of the Fluvanna County Library will resume its Annual Book Sale on Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library. After missing last year’s sale as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, readers can find books for adults and children. Look for fiction, nonfiction, coffee-table books, cookbooks and books on gardening and art. Books and music also will be available on CDs.

The sale continues through Oct. 23. After the first week, books will be sold for half-price; during the last week of the sale, a bag of books will be $4.

Refreshments will not be available. To learn the latest pandemic safety guidelines, call (434) 589-1400.

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Fall Book Sale continues through Oct. 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Categories will include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books.

Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Half-price days will be Oct. 9 and 10. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.

Jocelyn Nicole Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. Friday at The Haven for an in-person book launch for “My Monticello.” Her fiction debut includes a novella and five stories.

The Charlottesville art teacher’s short story “Control Negro” was included in “The Best American Short Stories,” which was guest edited by Roxane Gay. LeVar Burton read it live as part of PRI’s Selected Shorts series.

The event is free. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., and the staff recommends arriving early for best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Monticello’s latest book is “Thomas Jefferson at Monticello: Architecture, Landscape, Collections, Books, Food, Wine.” The book is edited by Leslie Greene Bowman and Charlotte Moss; photographs are by Miguel Flores-Vianna.

Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham, Carla Hayden, Jay McInerney, Xavier Salomon, Gil Schafer, Alice Waters and Thomas Woltz contributed writing to the project.

Learn more at monticello shop.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you master this cafe's 'Squid Game' challenge?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for Sept. 26

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation is seeking performers of poetry, prose and spoken-word entries for an upcoming event.

Books

Bookmarks for Sept. 19

Nelson Memorial Library will have a grand opening event at 9 a.m. Monday so community members can see the newly renovated and expanded building. 

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon
Books

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon

FICTION: A quietly dazzling novel that focuses on the last three years in the life of artist Edouard Manet. "The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet" by Maureen Gibbon; W.W. Norton (393 pages, $17.95) ——— Like many a tradition-breaking artist, Edouard Manet — "the first of the moderns" — was misunderstood, even vilified, in his own time. His bold manner with paint was bad enough (Slapdash! ...

Don't Miss: 'When Ghosts Come Home,' by Wiley Cash
Books

Don't Miss: 'When Ghosts Come Home,' by Wiley Cash

Let's face it, some states are more evocative than others — take North Carolina. So many Americans of all ethnicities have ties to its cities and natural areas — the Appalachians, the Piedmont area, the coastal marshes and beaches. Wiley Cash, writer-in-residence at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, has written three exceptionally fine novels set in his home state ("The Last Ballad," ...

What does Katie Couric think about Matt Lauer? It’s complicated
Books

What does Katie Couric think about Matt Lauer? It’s complicated

Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated. The two journalists co-anchored the morning show — no, not “The Morning Show,” no matter the resonance in story lines — from 1997 to 2006. In her upcoming memoir, “Going There,” she writes about what she knew, when she knew it and how long it took her to process what happened when he was ...

Review: 'Lean Fall Stand,' by Jon McGregor
Books

Review: 'Lean Fall Stand,' by Jon McGregor

FICTION: A profoundly affecting story of the lives upended when a man loses his ability to communicate clearly. "Lean Fall Stand" by Jon McGregor; Catapult (288 pages, $26) ——— The novels of British author Jon McGregor are distinguished by their enlightening perceptions of both human nature and Mother Nature, and by their restrained prose, as potent as it is subtle. His latest, "Lean Fall ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel" by Sally Rooney (FSG) Last ...

Review: 'The Man Who Died Twice,' by Richard Osman
Books

Review: 'The Man Who Died Twice,' by Richard Osman

FICTION: The four amateur sleuths from the "Thursday Murder Club" return to solve another mystery. "The Man Who Died Twice" by: Richard Osman; Pamela Dorman Books (368 pages, $26) ——— Last year, BBC quiz show presenter Richard Osman swapped broadcasting for fiction-writing and delighted crime novel aficionados with his debut mystery. "The Thursday Murder Club" introduced four senior citizens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert