Bookmarks for Oct. 3

Friends of the Fluvanna County Library will resume its Annual Book Sale on Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library. After missing last year’s sale as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, readers can find books for adults and children. Look for fiction, nonfiction, coffee-table books, cookbooks and books on gardening and art. Books and music also will be available on CDs.

The sale continues through Oct. 23. After the first week, books will be sold for half-price; during the last week of the sale, a bag of books will be $4.

Refreshments will not be available. To learn the latest pandemic safety guidelines, call (434) 589-1400.

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Fall Book Sale continues through Oct. 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Categories will include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books.

Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Half-price days will be Oct. 9 and 10. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.

Jocelyn Nicole Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. Friday at The Haven for an in-person book launch for “My Monticello.” Her fiction debut includes a novella and five stories.