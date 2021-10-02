Bookmarks for Oct. 3

Friends of the Fluvanna County Library will resume its Annual Book Sale on Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library. After missing last year’s sale as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, readers can find books for adults and children. Look for fiction, nonfiction, coffee-table books, cookbooks and books on gardening and art. Books and music also will be available on CDs.
The sale continues through Oct. 23. After the first week, books will be sold for half-price; during the last week of the sale, a bag of books will be $4.
Refreshments will not be available. To learn the latest pandemic safety guidelines, call (434) 589-1400.
The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Fall Book Sale continues through Oct. 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Categories will include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books.
Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Half-price days will be Oct. 9 and 10. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.
Jocelyn Nicole Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. Friday at The Haven for an in-person book launch for “My Monticello.” Her fiction debut includes a novella and five stories.
The Charlottesville art teacher’s short story “Control Negro” was included in “The Best American Short Stories,” which was guest edited by Roxane Gay. LeVar Burton read it live as part of PRI’s Selected Shorts series.
The event is free. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., and the staff recommends arriving early for best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.
Monticello’s latest book is “Thomas Jefferson at Monticello: Architecture, Landscape, Collections, Books, Food, Wine.” The book is edited by Leslie Greene Bowman and Charlotte Moss; photographs are by Miguel Flores-Vianna.
Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham, Carla Hayden, Jay McInerney, Xavier Salomon, Gil Schafer, Alice Waters and Thomas Woltz contributed writing to the project.
Learn more at monticello shop.org.