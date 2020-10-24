Bookmarks for Oct. 25

» The following online events will be presented this week by Jefferson-Madison Regional library branches. Learn about the events in detail and find out how to register for them at jmrl.org.

• 1 p.m. Tuesday: Northside Library’s Mystery Book Group will discuss “In the Electric Mist with Confederate Dead” by James Lee Burke. Find out how to participate by emailing Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org. If you’d like to read ahead for next month’s meeting, the Nov. 24 selection is “Busman’s Honeymoon” by Dorothy L. Sayers.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Northside Library’s Adult Anime Club has a virtual meeting, so email csmith@jmrl.org 30 minutes beforehand to get the login link.

• 7 p.m. Thursday: “Bullet Journaling in Uncertain Times,” a workshop presented by Central Library, will explore the ways in which a bullet journal can add structure to stressful times, document your journey and support mental health. All experience levels are welcome. Have paper and a writing instrument handy. If you are unfamiliar with bullet journaling, there’s a short video that will get you ready for the workshop. The workshop will be available via both Zoom and a toll-free phone number. Sign up at jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7151.