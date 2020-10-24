Bookmarks for Oct. 25

» The following online events will be presented this week by Jefferson-Madison Regional library branches. Learn about the events in detail and find out how to register for them at jmrl.org.
• 1 p.m. Tuesday: Northside Library’s Mystery Book Group will discuss “In the Electric Mist with Confederate Dead” by James Lee Burke. Find out how to participate by emailing Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org. If you’d like to read ahead for next month’s meeting, the Nov. 24 selection is “Busman’s Honeymoon” by Dorothy L. Sayers.
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Northside Library’s Adult Anime Club has a virtual meeting, so email csmith@jmrl.org 30 minutes beforehand to get the login link.
• 7 p.m. Thursday: “Bullet Journaling in Uncertain Times,” a workshop presented by Central Library, will explore the ways in which a bullet journal can add structure to stressful times, document your journey and support mental health. All experience levels are welcome. Have paper and a writing instrument handy. If you are unfamiliar with bullet journaling, there’s a short video that will get you ready for the workshop. The workshop will be available via both Zoom and a toll-free phone number. Sign up at jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7151.
• 2 p.m. Saturday: It’s kickoff time for National Novel Writing Month, also known as NaNoWriMo, in which participants set an initial goal of writing 50,000 words in 30 days. The virtual program, accessible through Zoom and a toll-free number and presented by Central Library, will cover writing tips, ideas and plan to get you ready for your first day of writing on Nov. 1. Learn more at NaNoWriMo.org. Sign up at jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7151.
» Charlottesville poet William Vollrath has published “My Third Eye Is Blurry: Collected Poems by William Vollrath,” a collection of more than 55 poems about the journey of life.
Published by Highland Park Poetry, the book tackles the meaning of life and the human experience.
Vollrath has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Wittenberg University and a master’s degree in journalism from Ohio State University. He retired to Charlottesville after 30 years in advertising and financial services and jobs ranging from bartending to gravedigging to substitute teaching to real estate appraisal.
His work has appeared in The Prairie Light Review, Rockford Review, Highland Park Poetry, Your Daily Poem, Voices on the Wind, Echo World and other publications. He has published two chapbooks of poetry, “Neon Windows” and “Make Mine Rare.”
The book is available through Amazon. To request a signed copy, email wgvollrath@aol.com.
» Charlottesville author Erin Winters is launching a 30-day Kickstarter campaign for her two new children’s books, “I Love You When You’re Angry” and “The Gremlin in My Couch.”
“I Love You When You’re Angry,” a rhyming book written from a caregiver’s point of view, reminds children and parents of enduring love on good days and bad days.
“The Gremlin in My Couch” shares the story of a gremlin living in a couch who demands that stories be read aloud with all the characters' voices included.
The Kickstarter link is https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/erinwinters/I-love-you-when-youre-angry-the-gremlin-in-my-couch.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!