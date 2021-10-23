 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Oct. 24
BOOKMARKS

Bookmarks for Oct. 24

Author Caroline E. Janney will be at New Dominion Bookshop at 7 p.m. Friday for a book talk about “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army After Appomattox.”

In her new book, Janney, who is John L. Nau III Professor of the American Civil War and director of the John L. Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia, takes a closer look at the weeks and months after Appomattox and examines the military and political uncertainty and continued outbreaks of violence.

The event is free. The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com.

Northside Library will present “Finding Your Writing Community,” a Zoom event at 7 p.m. Wednesday featuring panelists Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, Katharine Schellman and Shannon McLeod. The authors will discuss a variety of ways to enhance your writing life, including seeking out critique partners, conferences and writing groups.

The virtual program can be accessed via Zoom or by calling a toll-free telephone number. Sign up online at jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

The Library of Virginia announced the winners of the virtual 24th annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards on Oct. 16.

Winners of the People’s Choice Awards are “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham in the fiction category and “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family” by Bettye Kearse in the nonfiction category.

The 2021 Literary Award for Nonfiction winner is Chip Jones for “The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South.”

Brian Castleberry won the 2021 Emyl Jenkins Sexton Literary Award for Fiction for “Nine Shiny Objects.”

Annie Kim won the Poetry Award for her poems in “Eros, Unbroken.” UVa’s Kiki Petrosino was a finalist in the category for “White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia.”

The Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award went to Gaylord Torrence for “Continuum: Native North American Art at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.”

Michael Paul Williams, winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, was honored for his distinguished contributions to journalism in Virginia.

