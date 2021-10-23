Bookmarks for Oct. 24

Author Caroline E. Janney will be at New Dominion Bookshop at 7 p.m. Friday for a book talk about “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army After Appomattox.”

In her new book, Janney, who is John L. Nau III Professor of the American Civil War and director of the John L. Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia, takes a closer look at the weeks and months after Appomattox and examines the military and political uncertainty and continued outbreaks of violence.

The event is free. The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com.

Northside Library will present “Finding Your Writing Community,” a Zoom event at 7 p.m. Wednesday featuring panelists Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, Katharine Schellman and Shannon McLeod. The authors will discuss a variety of ways to enhance your writing life, including seeking out critique partners, conferences and writing groups.

The virtual program can be accessed via Zoom or by calling a toll-free telephone number. Sign up online at jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

The Library of Virginia announced the winners of the virtual 24th annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards on Oct. 16.