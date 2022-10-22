Bookmarks for Oct. 23

The Library of Virginia’s 25th annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards, presented Oct. 15 in Richmond, included local authors.

The 2022 Poetry Award winner is Rita Dove for “Playlist for the Apocalypse.” Dove, a Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. poet laureate, is Henry Hoyns Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Virginia. The other finalists were Sandra Beasley for “Made to Explode” and Tina Parker for “Look Her Up.”

Jocelyn Nicole Johnson won the 2022 Fiction Award for “My Monticello: Fiction.” The veteran public school art teacher lives in Charlottesville. Her fellow finalists were Joanne Pearson for “Now You Know It All” and Sheri Reynolds for “The Tender Grave,” and Angel Khouri received honorable mention for “Between Tides.”

The 2022 Literary Award for Nonfiction went to Carolyn Eastman for “The Strange Genius of Mr. O: The World of the United States’ First Forgotten Celebrity.” She is a professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University and a 2022-2023 National Endowment for the Humanities Public Scholar. Other finalists were John Woodrow Cox for “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis” and Caroline Janney for “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army After Appomattox.”

People’s Choice Awards went to Mari K. Eder in the nonfiction category for “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II” and Sadeqa Johnson in the fiction category for “Yellow Wife: A Novel.”

The Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award went to Erin I. Kelly and Winfred Rembert for “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South.”

Katie Couric, a UVa alumna, was recognized for outstanding contributions to literature and journalism.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing with author and University of Virginia professor Emily Ogden at 7 p.m. Friday.

Ogden will read from “On Not Knowing: How to Love and Other Essays,” her recent books of essays. It was released in the spring from University of Chicago Press.

After the reading, there will be a conversation with poet ansd UVa professor Brian Teare.

New Dominion also will present a book talk and signing with author and astronomer Christopher G. De Pree at 4 p.m. Saturday. He will read from “Astronomical Mindfulness: Your Cosmic Guide to Reconnecting with the Sun, Moon, Stars and Planets,” which he co-authored with science writer Sarah Scoles.

Harper One/HarperCollins released the book earlier this year. It contains exercises to help readers take necessary pauses each day. deepen knowledge of the skies and foster a renewed sense of presence in the universe.

The bookshop recommends arriving early to get the best seating. To learn more about these readings and other events, go to ndbook shop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Northside Library will present Kristina R. Gaddy, author of “Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History,” and musician Seth Swingle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gaddy’s book explores the role the banjo has played in Black spirituality, ritual and rebellion, with a special focus on the history of the banjo in Virginia.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is recommended at jmrl.org. For details, call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

JMRL/WriterHouse Poetry Contest will keep accepting entries of original poems through Tuesday. Poets ages 18 and older are invited to submit one poem each of up to 30 lines to WriterHouse or any JMRL branch or use the online form at jmrl.org.

For complete guidelines, go to jmrl.org/poetrycontest.

JMRL Friends of the Library Book Sale continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Books will be available at half price both days.

Categories include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.