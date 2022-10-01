 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Oct. 2

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse are teaming up to present a poetry contest for adults, and submissions will be accepted through Oct. 25.

Poets ages 18 and older each may submit one original, unpublished poem of 30 or fewer lines to any JMRL branch location or WriterHouse; submissions also will be accepted online through a form at jmrl.org.

Prizes include a $200 Visa gift card for first place and a $100 Visa gift card for the runner-up. Winners will be contacted directly, and a public announcement will be made on the JMRL Blog. For details, go to jmrl.org.

Michael D. Gilbert, professor and vice dean of the University of Virginia School of Law, has co-authored a new textbook that applies economic analysis to the field of public law. Oxford University has made “Public Law and Economics” available for free online.

His co-author is Robert D. Cooter of the University of California, Berkeley, who is his mentor and former professor.

Author Chris Register will meet with readers and sign copies of books during the next Book World Meets Wine World series event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Revalation Vineyards.

Register, an attorney, is the author of “Conversations with US.” He interviewed hundreds of fellow Americans during his 16,000 miles of solo bicycle travel across the country.

Meet-and-greet time will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by Register’s presentation at 5:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Look for a pop-up for Bound2please Books, an online and pop-up independent bookseller based in Orange.

The event is part of a series of fundraisers for the Literacy Council of Madison County; 10% of the day’s tasting room sales also will be donated to the Literacy Council. Used printer and toner cartridges also will be accepted as part of another ongoing fundraiser. Learn more at revalation vineyards.com.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering the following book-related events this week:

JMRL wins Virginia Library of the Year honors

"Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) was chosen as Virginia Library of the Year in large part for the way they celebrated and honored their 100 years of public library service, while acknowledging the roots of that century of service were in a segregated system which didn't serve non-white community members," VLA stated. In its fiscal year 2022, JMRL circulated more than 1.6 million items and presented more than 1,300 programs that were attended by more than 33,000 people. 

Dahlia Lithwick's new book, "Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America," will be published Tuesday.

Review: 'The Unfolding,' by A.M. Homes

FICTION: After Obama wins the presidency in 2008, a group of Republicans — led by "The Big Guy" — vow to retake the country. "The Unfolding" by A.M. Homes; Viking (416 pages, $28) ——— It's been 10 years since A.M. Homes' last book, "May We Be Forgiven," which won the Women's Prize for Fiction, featuring the author's signature dark humor, sociological acuity and light-handed way with mayhem. ...

Scott Turow’s new book ‘Suspect’ displays the longtime Chicago author in ferocious form

CHICAGO — There is often comfort to be had in the familiar. You can wear that old sweater. Grab a stool at your cozy corner tavern. Order the “usual” at your favorite restaurant. Call a friend from high school. Or you can pick up a book with the name Scott Turow on the cover. You can do that now, as his latest novel is formally released and sits in piles at your neighborhood bookstore. Piles, ...

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House 2. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Dreamland" by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) Last week: — 2. "Fairy ...

Review: 'Shrines of Gaiety,' by Kate Atkinson

FICTION: Set in post-World War I London, Atkinson's latest follows a nightclub owner and her nefarious enterprises. "Shrines of Gaiety" by Kate Atkinson; Doubleday (416 pages, $29) ——— Wonderfully balanced between the literary bravura of novels like "Life After Life" and the more mundane but ample pleasures of her Jackson Brodie mysteries, Kate Atkinson's "Shrines of Gaiety" puts a cast of ...

Review: 'The Furrows,' by Namwali Serpell

FICTION: Namwali Serpell's luminous new novel about a missing child bends and blends genre in a searching exploration of grief. "The Furrows" by Namwali Serpell; Hogarth (288 pages, $27) ——— On a Delaware beach vacation, 12-year-old Cassandra Williams (also known as Cee, or C) is swimming with her adored 7-year-old brother, Wayne, when a tide hooks him between the furrows of its waves. ...

Author responds to family's unrest over controversial new Anthony Bourdain book

Author Charles Leerhsen has responded to criticism from the family of celebrated chef, writer and world traveler Anthony Bourdain condemning his unauthorized biography of the "No Reservations" star that includes some of the last text messages Bourdain sent before dying by suicide in 2018. "I set out to write a full biography, from birth to death, of Tony Bourdain and along the way I obtained ...

