Bookmarks for Oct. 2

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse are teaming up to present a poetry contest for adults, and submissions will be accepted through Oct. 25.

Poets ages 18 and older each may submit one original, unpublished poem of 30 or fewer lines to any JMRL branch location or WriterHouse; submissions also will be accepted online through a form at jmrl.org.

Prizes include a $200 Visa gift card for first place and a $100 Visa gift card for the runner-up. Winners will be contacted directly, and a public announcement will be made on the JMRL Blog. For details, go to jmrl.org.

Michael D. Gilbert, professor and vice dean of the University of Virginia School of Law, has co-authored a new textbook that applies economic analysis to the field of public law. Oxford University has made “Public Law and Economics” available for free online.

His co-author is Robert D. Cooter of the University of California, Berkeley, who is his mentor and former professor.

Author Chris Register will meet with readers and sign copies of books during the next Book World Meets Wine World series event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Revalation Vineyards.

Register, an attorney, is the author of “Conversations with US.” He interviewed hundreds of fellow Americans during his 16,000 miles of solo bicycle travel across the country.

Meet-and-greet time will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by Register’s presentation at 5:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Look for a pop-up for Bound2please Books, an online and pop-up independent bookseller based in Orange.

The event is part of a series of fundraisers for the Literacy Council of Madison County; 10% of the day’s tasting room sales also will be donated to the Literacy Council. Used printer and toner cartridges also will be accepted as part of another ongoing fundraiser. Learn more at revalation vineyards.com.