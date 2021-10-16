Bookmarks for Oct. 17

“Free and Open to the Public,” a documentary by local filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson, will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater. It explores the 100-year history of library service in the Charlottesville area.
An open-house reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at Central Library so visitors can see an exhibit about the centennial of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. The library teamed up with the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society to create the exhibit. After the film screening, Dickerson will join David Plunkett, the library’s director, and Tom Chapman, executive director of the historical society, to talk about the film and the library’s history.
Admission is free; registration is recommended. Go to theparamount.net, drop by the Paramount’s box office between 10 a.m. and noon weekdays or dial (434) 979-1333.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library also will be observing Welcoming America 2021 with a screening of “Human Flow” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Paramount. It’s part of “Spotlight on Immigrants & Refugees: A Documentary Film Series.” A discussion follows at 8:30 p.m. with Kirsten Gelsdorf, professor of practice of public policy and director of global humanitarian policy for the Batten School at the University of Virginia, and David Leblang, professor of politics and public policy and director of the humanitarian collaborative at the Batten School.
Register at jmrl.org. Either watch the film in advance by using your JMRL library card at jmrl.kanopy.com, or watch the film on Zoom right before the discussion. For details, go to jmrl.org.
Jason Johnson, professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, has written “Climate Rationality: From Bias to Balance,” a new book that examines assumptions upon which climate change policy is being based.
Johnson serves as director of the John M. Olin Program in Law and Economics and the Henry L. and Grace Doherty Charitable Foundation Professor of Law.
Stephanie A. Kennan, a senior vice president with McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, has written “The Family Caregiver: A Survival Guide to Navigating the Healthcare System, Advocating for Your Loved One, and Remembering to Breathe.”