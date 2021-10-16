Bookmarks for Oct. 17

“Free and Open to the Public,” a documentary by local filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson, will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater. It explores the 100-year history of library service in the Charlottesville area.

An open-house reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at Central Library so visitors can see an exhibit about the centennial of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. The library teamed up with the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society to create the exhibit. After the film screening, Dickerson will join David Plunkett, the library’s director, and Tom Chapman, executive director of the historical society, to talk about the film and the library’s history.

Admission is free; registration is recommended. Go to theparamount.net, drop by the Paramount’s box office between 10 a.m. and noon weekdays or dial (434) 979-1333.