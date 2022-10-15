 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Oct. 16

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing with author and artist Lincoln Perry at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Perry will speak about his new book, “Seeing Like an Artist: What Artists Perceive in the Art of Others.” In 15 essays, his new work reveals how a painting’s composition or a sculpture’s spatial structure can influence the experience of what you are seeing.

Perry’s essays on art have appeared in The American Scholar, Arion, Salmagundi and The Yale Review, among other journals. The monograph “Lincoln Perry’s Charlottesville” .

His large-scale murals can be seen in the Met Life building in St. Louis and Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia. His landscapes, figurative paintings and sculptures have been featured in solo exhibitions across the U.S.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Fluvanna County Library’s Annual Book Sale will keep going through Saturday. It is sponsored by the Friends of Fluvanna County Library.

Books will be $5 per bag from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at (434) 589-1400.

