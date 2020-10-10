Bookmarks for Oct. 11

The following virtual Jefferson-Madison Regional Library events will take place on Zoom, and participants also can access them by calling toll-free telephone numbers. To sign up or learn more, go to jmrl.org.
7 p.m. Wednesday: “Ask a Genealogist” brings in genealogist Shelley Murphy, the Descendant Project researcher at the University of Virginia, to answer questions about family research. The webinar, presented in partnership with the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, can offer fresh ideas for your research. Sign up at jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7151, Ext. 4.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Gordon Avenue Library’s Wednesday Evening Book Group will discuss “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham. Sign up to receive the details.
Noon Thursday: Central Library’s Brown Baggers Book Club members will talk about “A Woman on No Importance” by Sonia Purcell. To sign up or get details, email kfarrell@jmrl.org.
10 a.m. Friday: Gordon Avenue Library’s Literary Masterpieces Book Club members will discuss “The Lives of Girls and Women” by Alice Munro. Sign up to get all the particulars.
