Bookmarks for Oct. 10
Bookmarks for Oct. 10

Jocelyn Nicole Johnson will take part in a book talk and signing of her debut collection, “My Monticello.” Look for a signing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the book talk at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew Davenport, Monticello public historian and manager of the “Getting Word” African American Oral History Project, will join Johnson in conversation.

In-person attendance will be limited for audience and staff safety. and the event will take place outdoors. Facial coverings are required inside buildings.

Netflix plans to turn the book’s title novella into a film. After an ecological disaster, a young descendant of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings leads a group of refugees to find shelter in Monticello.

It’s also possible to sign up for the livestreamed version of you prefer. Go to monticello.org for details.

Friends of the Fluvanna County Library’s Annual Book Sale continues at Fluvanna County Library through Oct. 23. After the first week, books will be sold for half-price; during the last week of the sale, a bag of books will be $4.

To learn the latest pandemic safety guidelines, call (434) 589-1400.

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Fall Book Sale continues through Sunday at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Look for books at half price on Sunday. Categories will include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult and children’s books.

Proceeds will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.

