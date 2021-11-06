 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Nov. 7
Bettye Kearse, author of “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family,” will take part in a book talk at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.

Kearse, a retired pediatrician, wrote the book over the course of three decades, traveling to Ghana, Portugal and across the U.S. to document eight generations of her African American family’s struggles, perseverance and achievements. She became her family’s oral historian in 1990.

The event is free. The staff recommends arriving early for best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.

Gail Morin, a children’s author from Orange County, has released “The Adventures of Super Alert Dog.” The book teaches children about the dangers of cyberbullying.

Morin leads in-person and online events for schools to emphasize the importance of being kind to each other. To learn more about her work, go to adventuresofsuperalertdog.com.

The Library of Virginia has moved its 2021 Weinstein Author Series event online. Alexis Coe, New York Times bestselling author and presidential historian, will speak about “You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington” at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Her second book takes a humorous and readable approach to the life of the nation’s first president.

The event is free, but registration is required at lva.virginia.gov/public/weinstein.

