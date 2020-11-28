Bookmarks for Nov. 29

Registration is available at jmrl.org for the following upcoming Jefferson-Madison Regional Library virtual events:

» 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: The National Novel Writing Month Wrap Party, hosted by Central Library, offers writers of all experience levels to share their victories and failures with fellow writers, whether they met their monthly goals or not. Bring snacks and your number totals. Access the virtual event by Zoom or a toll-free number; sign up at jmrl.org or (434) 979-7151. For information about the national program, go to NaNoWriMo.org.

» 7 p.m. Wednesday: “Destination Paris: A Virtual Tour,” hosted by Northside Library, can be accessed both on Zoom and by toll-free number. Take a virtual tour of Paris while learning about apps, websites and library resources that can help you plan a trip. Sign up at jmrl.org or (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Books on Tap, hosted by Central Library, will feature a discussion of “Travels with Charley” by John Steinbeck. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to learn how to participate by computer or by phone.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group, hosted by Greene County Library on Zoom, will focus on selecting books to talk about in 2021. Sign up to receive an email with details on how to access the meeting.