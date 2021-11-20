Bookmarks for Nov. 21

"Did you hear about the rose that grew from a crack in the concrete? Proving nature's laws wrong, it learned to walk without having feet." For most of his life, Michael Tubbs has carried around that verse, from Tupac Shakur's poem "The Rose that Grew from Concrete," like a mantra in his head — a reminder to himself of where he came from and why it matters. When Tubbs was 6, his father was ...