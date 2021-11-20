 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Nov. 21
Monticello President Leslie Greene Bowman will join interiors photographer Miguel Flores-Vianna and landscape architect Thomas Woltz to discuss “Thomas Jefferson at Monticello: Architecture, Landscape, Collections, Books, Food, Wine” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The conversation will be streamed on Monticello’s Facebook page, website and YouTube channel.

The book offers a current assessment of Jefferson’s cultural contributions to his new home and fledgling nation. Edited by Bowman and Charlotte Moss, it features photographs by Flores-Vianna and contributions by Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham, Carla Hayden, Jay McInerney, Xavier Solomon, Gil Schafer, Alice Waters and Woltz. Learn more at monticello.org.

