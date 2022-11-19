 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Nov. 20

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present its 2022 Poetry Contest Reading at 2 p.m. Sunday on the front steps of Central Library to share some of the finalists from this year’s competition, which is presented in partnership with WriterHouse.

Bad weather will move the event indoors to the Swanson Court Case Room. For details, email edowling@jmrl.org.

Also scheduled at JMRL branches this week:

Dinovember is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at Scottsville Library. There will be crafts, hands-on activities, stories and more for young readers.

A screening of “Clay 1613: An American Family in Black & White” with educator, author and family historian Leontyne Clay Peck will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library.

The documentary was inspired by the research Peck and the Clay Family Society conducted into noted relatives, including Sen. Henry Clay, Mitchell Clay Jr., Muhammad Ali, abolitionist Cassius Clay and poet Langston Hughes. Peck will be on hand to answer questions from the audience after the screening. Registration is required at www.jmrl.org.

All JMRL branches will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and reman closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular hours will resume on Saturday.

Life-Sized Candy Land is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Library. Fans of all ages can find a life-sized version of the perennially popular game, crafts and more.

David A. Maurer, author of “The Dying Place,” has written a new book, “Nor Did They Fight Anymore.” It was released Nov. 16 by Fireship Press.

Maurer was senior feature writer during his 30-year career at The Daily Progress. He retired in 2017.

For his new work, Maurer, a Green Beret combat veteran, spent more than two decades studying the Civil War to compare his own experiences in Southeast Asia to those of his great-granduncle Jacob Shriver, who fought for the Union.

“Nor Did They Fight Anymore” is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iBooks, Kobo and other booksellers.

