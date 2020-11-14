Bookmarks for Nov. 15

» Author Marijean Oldham will sign copies of “100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die, 2nd Edition,” from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at C&F Bank in Stonefield Financial Center.

Each of the first 50 people at the event will receive a free autographed copy of the book.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering a new website to help students, teachers and families during the pandemic. Head to jmrl.org to look for the Learn at Home webpage, which offers links to databases, homework help, social media pages, e-books, e-audiobooks and Ask a Librarian, among other resources.

» JMRL also will offer extended hours for curbside service at several branches, starting Monday.

Central Library’s curbside service hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

At Gordon venue Library, curbside service is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.