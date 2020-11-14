Bookmarks for Nov. 15

» Author Marijean Oldham will sign copies of “100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die, 2nd Edition,” from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at C&F Bank in Stonefield Financial Center.
Each of the first 50 people at the event will receive a free autographed copy of the book.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering a new website to help students, teachers and families during the pandemic. Head to jmrl.org to look for the Learn at Home webpage, which offers links to databases, homework help, social media pages, e-books, e-audiobooks and Ask a Librarian, among other resources.
» JMRL also will offer extended hours for curbside service at several branches, starting Monday.
Central Library’s curbside service hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
At Gordon venue Library, curbside service is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Greene County Library offers appointment service from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside service is offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Louisa County Library has added appointments on Saturdays.
To make appointments for in-person visits, contact the branch of your choice. Be sure to wear a face covering to your appointment. For details, go to jmrl.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!