Bookmarks for Nov. 14

Keenan Norris, a novelist, essayist, short-story writer and editor who is serving as Rea Writer this month at the University of Virginia, will will present a Fiction Reading/Webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. His visit is sponsored by the UVa Creative Writing Program and The Dungannon Foundation.
His latest novel is “The Confession of Copeland Cane.” Norris served as 2017 Marin Headlands Artist-in-Residence, and his fellowships include Public Voices in 2020, Callaloo in 2016 and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts twice, in 2017 and 2015.
For details, go to tinyurl.com/uvanorris or creativewriting.vir ginia.edu.
The Virginia Festival of the Book will present “Beloved Beasts: Michelle Nijhuis with Donna Lucey” at noon Thursday on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Nijhuis will discuss her history of the modern conservation movement, “Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction,” with Lucey in the latest event in the Shelf Life series. Register for the event at eventbrite.com, and find all the details at vabook.org. And if you want to catch up on previous Shelf Life events with a wide variety of authors, go to vabook.org/watch.
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Virginia Festival of the Book, which will take place as a hybrid event from March 16 to 20. There will be in-person events in Charlottesville and Albemarle County and a variety of online virtual events.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will continue its Food for Fines program through Saturday at all branches. Donating peanut butter, canned tuna and other non-perishable food items can help knock $1 off your overdue or late-renewal fines.
Donations will go to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, except for foods brought to Louisa County Library, which will go to the Louisa County Resource Council. It’s fine to donate if you don’t have any fines to pay. Keep in mind that fines for unresolved lost or damaged items are not eligible for the program. Learn more at jmrl.org.
Greene County Library is seeking donations this month for its Giving Tree, a beloved program that presents new hardback picture books to children in the Greene County preschool program.
Here’s how the program works: A library patron chooses a handprint ornament from the Giving Tree and brings it to the checkout desk for guidance on choosing an appropriate picture book for an unnamed student. Unwrapped gift books must be brought to the library by Nov. 30. Friends of Greene County Library volunteers will wrap the books and deliver them to the preschool teachers. Closer to the holidays, each student will go home with his or her very own book and a letter for parents explaining the program and inviting the family to read the book together and to visit the library.
Learn more at jmrl.org or call (434) 985-5227.
Kent Meyers will serve as Woodberry Forest School’s inaugural White Family Artist-in-Residence. Alumni Kip White and Grant White established the program with their parents, Gail and Frayser White III.
Meyers is the author of a memoir, three award-winning novels and short fiction. During his time at Woodberry Forest, he has been focusing on prose writing. Since mid-October, he has been working with students in small groups and one-on-one sessions, especially with English teacher Ben Hale’s senior creative writing students. Find out more at wood berry.org.
Marietta McCarty will present a “Leaving 1203” Party with Beaujolais and Champagne from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Rio Hill Wine and Beer. There will be three Beaujolais choices and two Champagne choices to pair with the philosopher and author’s fourth book, “Leaving 1203: Emptying a Home, Filling the Heart,” as well as conversation time and additional books, wines and beers.
Masks are required and social distancing observed in the shop. For information, go to mariet tamccarty.com.