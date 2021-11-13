Bookmarks for Nov. 14

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will continue its Food for Fines program through Saturday at all branches. Donating peanut butter, canned tuna and other non-perishable food items can help knock $1 off your overdue or late-renewal fines.

Donations will go to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, except for foods brought to Louisa County Library, which will go to the Louisa County Resource Council. It’s fine to donate if you don’t have any fines to pay. Keep in mind that fines for unresolved lost or damaged items are not eligible for the program. Learn more at jmrl.org.

Greene County Library is seeking donations this month for its Giving Tree, a beloved program that presents new hardback picture books to children in the Greene County preschool program.

Here’s how the program works: A library patron chooses a handprint ornament from the Giving Tree and brings it to the checkout desk for guidance on choosing an appropriate picture book for an unnamed student. Unwrapped gift books must be brought to the library by Nov. 30. Friends of Greene County Library volunteers will wrap the books and deliver them to the preschool teachers. Closer to the holidays, each student will go home with his or her very own book and a letter for parents explaining the program and inviting the family to read the book together and to visit the library.