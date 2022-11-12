 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Nov. 13

The Charlottesville Reading Series will present readings by poet Steve Bellin-Oka, novelist Alexis Schaitkin and poet Charlotte Matthews at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.

Bellin-Oka’s first book of poems, “Instructions for Seeing a Ghost,” won the Vassar Miller Prize from the University of North Texas Press. The author of four chapbooks — most recently “Proviso,” a collaboration with painter Kristen Tomecek — received his MFA from the University of Virginia.

Schaitkin is the author of “Elsewhere” and “Saint X.” She received an MFA in fiction from UVa, where she was a Henry Hoyns Fellow.

Matthews is the author of five poetry collections, a memoir and a novel. Her fifth collection of poems, “The Half Life of Regret,” recently was released from Unicorn Press. She is an associate professor at Uva and teaches writing to non-traditional learners.

Founded in 2014 by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore, the series brings poetry, prose and song to New Dominion Bookshop for monthly in-person events for community members. To learn more about the series, go to readingseries.org.

