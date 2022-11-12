Bookmarks for Nov. 13

Embracing without permission. Disparaging one parent over the other in front of children struggling with divorce. Flaunting privilege. The world and all its interactional black holes would likely have Emily Post spewing her tea. The grande dame of all things manners died in 1960. But two of her descendants have overhauled her lasting book of tips for the 21st century to mark the centennial of the first edition. There’s plenty of advice on setting tables, dressing for different occasions and basic courtesies on such things as gifting, tipping and greetings But Lizzie Post and her cousin and co-author, Daniel Post Senning, have taken on issues far more crucial today to honor their famous relative's legacy.