Bookmarks for Nov. 13

The Charlottesville Reading Series will present readings by poet Steve Bellin-Oka, novelist Alexis Schaitkin and poet Charlotte Matthews at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.
Bellin-Oka’s first book of poems, “Instructions for Seeing a Ghost,” won the Vassar Miller Prize from the University of North Texas Press. The author of four chapbooks — most recently “Proviso,” a collaboration with painter Kristen Tomecek — received his MFA from the University of Virginia.
Schaitkin is the author of “Elsewhere” and “Saint X.” She received an MFA in fiction from UVa, where she was a Henry Hoyns Fellow.
Matthews is the author of five poetry collections, a memoir and a novel. Her fifth collection of poems, “The Half Life of Regret,” recently was released from Unicorn Press. She is an associate professor at Uva and teaches writing to non-traditional learners.
Founded in 2014 by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore, the series brings poetry, prose and song to New Dominion Bookshop for monthly in-person events for community members. To learn more about the series, go to readingseries.org.