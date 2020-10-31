Bookmarks for Nov. 1

The following virtual events will be presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week. Register for events online at jmrl.org.

» 7 p.m. Monday: Crozet Library’s Monday Night Book Group members will discuss “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purell. If you’d like to read ahead for next month’s meeting, the Dec. 7 selection will be “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.

» 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Saturday: The National Novel Writing Month Virtual Coffeehouse, presented by Central Library, offers encouragement and support for writers who are taking on the challenge of writing 50,000 words in 30 days. Call (434) 979-7151 or go to jmrl.org to register for the virtual program, which can be accessed via Zoom or a toll-free phone number.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Central Library will host Books on Tap. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org for details on how to participate online or by phone. Thursday’s featured book is “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite; the selection for the Dec. 3 meeting is “Travels with Charley” by John Steinbeck.