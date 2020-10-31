Bookmarks for Nov. 1

The following virtual events will be presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week. Register for events online at jmrl.org.
» 7 p.m. Monday: Crozet Library’s Monday Night Book Group members will discuss “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purell. If you’d like to read ahead for next month’s meeting, the Dec. 7 selection will be “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.
» 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Saturday: The National Novel Writing Month Virtual Coffeehouse, presented by Central Library, offers encouragement and support for writers who are taking on the challenge of writing 50,000 words in 30 days. Call (434) 979-7151 or go to jmrl.org to register for the virtual program, which can be accessed via Zoom or a toll-free phone number.
» 7 p.m. Thursday: Central Library will host Books on Tap. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org for details on how to participate online or by phone. Thursday’s featured book is “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite; the selection for the Dec. 3 meeting is “Travels with Charley” by John Steinbeck.
» 7 p.m. Thursday: “The Art and Practice of Storytelling,” hosted by Northside Library, is a virtual program with master storyteller Joe McHugh, who will explore the components of effective oral storytelling, such as timing, rhythm and silence. It’s offered via Zoom and a toll-free phone number. To sign up, go to jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7151, Ext. 3.
» 7 p.m. Thursday: Greene County Library’s Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles. Be sure to sign up to get instructions by email. During the Dec. 3 meeting, members will select books to read and discuss in 2021.
Christopher Tilghman won the 2020 Emyl Jenkins Sexton Literary Award for Fiction at the 23rd annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards for “Thomas and Beal in the Midi.” The award was presented Oct. 17 in a virtual ceremony.
Tilghman, a professor of English at the University of Virginia, is the author of two short-story collections, “In a Father’s Place” and “The Way People Run,” and three previous novels, “Mason’s Retreat,” “The Right-Hand Shore” and “Roads of the Heart.”
The other finalists were Angie Kim for “Miracle Creek” and Tara Laskowski for “One Night Gone.”
