Bookmarks for May 8

New Dominion Bookshop has scheduled the following book events in the coming week:

Kat Maier will be there for a book talk and signing at 7 p.m. Friday. She will speak about her new book, “Energetic Herbalism: A Guide to Sacred Plant Traditions Integrating Elements of Vitalism, Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine.”

Artist and author Rosamond Casey will be there at 4 p.m. Saturday to speak about and present images from her new book, “In Those Days There Was No River Here.”

The bookshop staff recommend arriving early for the best seating. For details about the events, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a variety of events this week:

Marijean Oldham, author of “100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die,” will be on hand at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Central Library.

People are also reading…

Jay Bradford will read from her book, “Mahogany Goes to Wall Street,” during the Spring Tea Party for school-aged children at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scottsville Library. Tea party outfits are optional. There will be beverages and treats.

The How-To Festival, back after a two-year hiatus, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Library. There will be indoor and outdoor presentations, and a block of Market Street will be closed for the event. Topics include printing on small presses, chair yoga, composting, woodworking, 3-D printing, qigong, flamenco dance, essential oils and turning plastic bags into yarn.

Learn more at jmrl.org or (434) 979-7151.

