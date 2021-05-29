Bookmarks for May 30

Central Library is the place for a mini-kickoff event for the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Summer Reading Program, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

There will be music by the Charlottesville Municipal Band’s clarinet and saxophone ensembles, and JMRL Friends of the Library will offer a pop-up book sale under the tent for $5 per bag of pre-selected books. Bags are packed with books selected to suit different ages and appeal to fans of a variety of genres. Rain will cancel the event, so keep an eye on the forecast. For details, call (434) 979-7151.

The University of Virginia Cancer Center is starting a new book group for caregivers of loved ones with cancer. The first meeting is at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants will discuss the book “When Caregiving Calls.” Space is limited. To sign up, contact Julie Perry, chaplain at UVa’s Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, at (434) 924-2477.

Author Suzanne Harman Munson has written a new book, “The Metaphysical Thomas Jefferson.” The work includes a series of questions asked of an entity presenting as Jefferson during eight hours of recorded readings by experienced medium Jana Anna, as transcribed by Munson, a Jefferson scholar.