Bookmarks for May 29

University of Virginia Press has launched Rivanna, a new regional imprint. Rivanna will focus on books for a general audience on a wide range of topics, including music in Virginia, untold stories and cultural mores in different regions of the state.

The new imprint will include books on history, culture, art, folklore, nature, the environment, music and other topics of Virginia interest. Learn more at www.upress.virginia.edu.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Summer Reading Challenge gets started Wednesday and continues through Aug. 31. Children, teens and adults can take part, earning points for each challenge completed and prizes for earning 10, 20 and 30 points. Readers will use the Beanstack app to track their reading progress and earn badges.

Mark your calendars for kickoff parties, which will begin at 6 p.m. June 6 at Greene County Library, 2 p.m. June 7 at Louisa County Library, 6:30 p.m. June 7 at Crozet Library (for teens), 4 p.m. June 9 at Scottsville Library, 2 p.m. June 10 at Crozet Library, 5:30 p.m. June 10 at Central Library (for teens) and 10 a.m. June 11 at Central Library. Learn more at jmrl.org.

Revalation Vineyards in Madison County will feature a Book World Meets Wine World event Friday with “Publishable by Death” author Andi Cumbo-Floyd, who will read from her work and sign books at 5:30 p.m. Friday and then take part in question-and-answer time.

Wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available. The event is a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County. For details, head to revalationvineyards.com or dial (540) 407-1236.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing with author and University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business professor emeritus Jay Bourgeois at 4 p.m. Saturday.

His recent book, “The Tao of Strategy: How Seven Eastern Philosophies Help Solve 21st-Century Business Challenges,” was published by UVa Press.

The staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552 for information.