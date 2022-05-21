 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for May 22

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing by Wendy Zomparelli at 7 p.m. Friday.

The local author will read from “A Life of Her Own.” Her new historical novel is inspired by Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.”

The event is free, and the staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present “Poetry Collab Series: Let’s Make an Exquisite Corpse!” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library. It’s a chance to learn more about a collaborative poetry exercise process that involves set phrase structures and hidden lines.

It’s part of a series that will include “Acrostics” on June 23, “Limericks!” on July 28 and “Sestina” on Aug. 25.

Pencils and paper will be provided. Space is limited, so registration is required atjmrl.org or (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

JMRL also will present a virtual conversation moderated by local author and youth mental health advocate Jacqueline Lazo at 7 p.m. Thursday. In “Building Our Charlottesville Caregiver Community,” Lazo will speak with licensed clinical therapists Sarah Lewis and Leon Henry and parent coach Emily Mathon about ways to create a truly inclusive community for parents and caregivers. Registration is required at jmrl.org.

The Summer Reading Challenge will begin June 1; for a sneak peek at kickoff parties scheduled at JMRL branches, go to jmrl.org/pr-challenges.

