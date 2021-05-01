Bookmarks for May 2

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has several events scheduled for the week ahead. Go to jmrl.org for registration details.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Monday Night Book Group members will discuss “Beloved” by Toni Morrison. Sign up for the event, and you’ll get instructions by email for participating in the Zoom meeting by computer or phone. Planning ahead for the next meetings? Read “Go Down the Mountain” by Meredith Battle for the June 7 meeting and “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead for July 12.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Books on Tap will offer a virtual meeting to explore “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. If you’d like to read ahead for the June 3 meeting, the title will be “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez. Email kfar rell@jmrl.org to find out how to join in by computer or phone.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about “Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town” by Brian Alexander. Sign up to get instructions for accessing the meeting.
Shelf Life, a program of the Virginia Festival of the Book, will present “Challenging Slavery in the Courtroom: A Question of Freedom” with author William G. Thomas III at 7 p.m. Monday. Register ahead of time for the free event at vabook.org. The Virginia Center for the Book is presenting the event in partnership with the Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities.
Thomas is the author of “A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War,” which recently won the 2021 Nieiman Foundation/Columbia School of Journalism Mark Lynton Prize in History.
It’s also possible to register for “Double Draw Dare with Tom Angleberger & Dub Leffler” at 7 p.m. May 13. The event originally was scheduled for the Virginia Festival of the Book but needed to be postponed. Learn more at vabook.org.
Albemarle County is launching its inaugural Community Read, and readers will be able to obtain books through Little Free Libraries and JMRL branches. The first book will be “The Monacan Indians: Our Story.”
A webinar scheduled for 3 p.m. May 14 will feature a conversation with panelists, including co-author Diane Shields, Monacan Nation Chief Kenneth Branham, Monacan citizens Teresa Pollak and Sue Elliott, retired archaeology professor Jeff Hantman and other guests. The webinar may be joined by computer or phone. Go to albemarle.org for details.