Bookmarks for May 2

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has several events scheduled for the week ahead. Go to jmrl.org for registration details.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Monday Night Book Group members will discuss “Beloved” by Toni Morrison. Sign up for the event, and you’ll get instructions by email for participating in the Zoom meeting by computer or phone. Planning ahead for the next meetings? Read “Go Down the Mountain” by Meredith Battle for the June 7 meeting and “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead for July 12.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Books on Tap will offer a virtual meeting to explore “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. If you’d like to read ahead for the June 3 meeting, the title will be “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez. Email kfar rell@jmrl.org to find out how to join in by computer or phone.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about “Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town” by Brian Alexander. Sign up to get instructions for accessing the meeting.