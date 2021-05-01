 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for May 2
0 comments
Bookmarks

Bookmarks for May 2

  • 0

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has several events scheduled for the week ahead. Go to jmrl.org for registration details.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Monday Night Book Group members will discuss “Beloved” by Toni Morrison. Sign up for the event, and you’ll get instructions by email for participating in the Zoom meeting by computer or phone. Planning ahead for the next meetings? Read “Go Down the Mountain” by Meredith Battle for the June 7 meeting and “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead for July 12.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Books on Tap will offer a virtual meeting to explore “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. If you’d like to read ahead for the June 3 meeting, the title will be “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez. Email kfar rell@jmrl.org to find out how to join in by computer or phone.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about “Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town” by Brian Alexander. Sign up to get instructions for accessing the meeting.

Shelf Life, a program of the Virginia Festival of the Book, will present “Challenging Slavery in the Courtroom: A Question of Freedom” with author William G. Thomas III at 7 p.m. Monday. Register ahead of time for the free event at vabook.org. The Virginia Center for the Book is presenting the event in partnership with the Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities.

Thomas is the author of “A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War,” which recently won the 2021 Nieiman Foundation/Columbia School of Journalism Mark Lynton Prize in History.

It’s also possible to register for “Double Draw Dare with Tom Angleberger & Dub Leffler” at 7 p.m. May 13. The event originally was scheduled for the Virginia Festival of the Book but needed to be postponed. Learn more at vabook.org.

Albemarle County is launching its inaugural Community Read, and readers will be able to obtain books through Little Free Libraries and JMRL branches. The first book will be “The Monacan Indians: Our Story.”

A webinar scheduled for 3 p.m. May 14 will feature a conversation with panelists, including co-author Diane Shields, Monacan Nation Chief Kenneth Branham, Monacan citizens Teresa Pollak and Sue Elliott, retired archaeology professor Jeff Hantman and other guests. The webinar may be joined by computer or phone. Go to albemarle.org for details.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: Baldacci’s postwar ‘Gambling Man’ is a PI for all times
Books

Book review: Baldacci’s postwar ‘Gambling Man’ is a PI for all times

"A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci; Grand Central Publishing (448 pages, $29) ——— International best-selling author David Baldacci — best known for his hard-charging contemporary thrillers — takes a step back into the past with “A Gambling Man,” his second, hard-charging historical thriller featuring World War II veteran Aloysius Archer. Set in 1949, the post WWII era is as much a character as ...

Books

Bookmarks for April 25

Each week, a new poem will be featured on Dial-a-Poem, which can be reached at (434) 979-7151, Ext. 7. JMRL's Facebook page also will offer poems each Tuesday and Thursday.

Two books based on '1619 Project' coming out in November
Books

Two books based on '1619 Project' coming out in November

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” expands upon the New York Times Magazine publication from 2019 that centers the country's history around slavery and led to a Pulitzer for commentary for the project's creator, Nikole Hannah-Jones. “Born on the Water” is a volume for young people, based on a student's family tree assignment, with words by Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson and illustrations by Nikkolas Smith.

Karla Peterson: San Diego true-crime author's latest case: the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau
Books

Karla Peterson: San Diego true-crime author's latest case: the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau

SAN DIEGO — Caitlin Rother did not set out to become a true-crime writer. But if you look back at the San Diego author's life, the clues were there all along. When she was a general-assignment reporter for the Berkshire Eagle and the Springfield Union-News in western Massachusetts in the late 1980s, Rother spent her spare time reading about sensational murder cases and devious criminals in New ...

Review: 'That Good Night,' by Sunita Puri
Books

Review: 'That Good Night,' by Sunita Puri

"That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour" by Sunita Puri; Penguin (320 pages, $16.99, paperback) ——— Over the past few decades, Americans have begun to understand that doctors' work doesn't always mean curing or preventing disease. Palliative and hospice care, which only became distinct medical subspecialties in 2006, center on providing comfort and improving the quality of ...

Michelle Zauner of Philly's Japanese Breakfast has a new memoir born of grief and a new album full of joy
Books

Michelle Zauner of Philly's Japanese Breakfast has a new memoir born of grief and a new album full of joy

PIHLADELPHIA — Before Michelle Zauner wrote "Crying in H Mart," her heartbreakingly beautiful memoir about grief, food, and her Korean American identity, she had already created two works of art about losing her mother, Chongmi, to cancer in 2014: the Japanese Breakfast albums "Psychopomp" and "Soft Sounds from Another Planet." "Psychopomp" opens with "In Heaven," with a verse about the family ...

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart
Books

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart

"The Unwilling" by John Hart; St. Martin's Press (384 pages, $27.99) ——— John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, makes his mark again with the raw, intimate story of a family rocked by the Vietnam War and drugs, prison and the profound love at any cost that only blood ties can inspire. The patriarch is a detective in a rural suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina. The hero (and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert