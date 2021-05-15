Bookmarks for May 16

The following virtual events will be presented online by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library:

6 p.m. Tuesday: Cookbook Bookclub members will meet on Zoom for a recipe share with a “Mother’s Best” theme. Sign up at jmrl.org to get emailed instructions for joining the meeting.

Noon Thursday: Brown Baggers Book Club members will meet virtually to discuss “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to learn how to take part by computer or phone. If you’d like to read ahead for future meetings, the titles will be “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese for June 17 and “Tracks: A Woman’s Solo Trek Across 1,700 Miles of Australian Outback” by Robyn Davidson for July 15.

10 a.m. Friday: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will talk about “Emma” by Jane Austen. The virtual program can be accessed via Zoom or a toll-free phone number, so sign up to ge the details. New members and visitors are welcome.

7 p.m. May 24: Friends of JMRL will present Literary Trivia Night, in which readers can participate as individuals or members of four-person teams. Registration in advance is required. The event is $15 per person or $60 per team, and all proceeds will help Friends of JMRL support library programs and services. Learn more at jmrl.org.