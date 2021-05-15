 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for May 16
0 comments
Bookmarks

Bookmarks for May 16

  • 0

The following virtual events will be presented online by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library:

6 p.m. Tuesday: Cookbook Bookclub members will meet on Zoom for a recipe share with a “Mother’s Best” theme. Sign up at jmrl.org to get emailed instructions for joining the meeting.

Noon Thursday: Brown Baggers Book Club members will meet virtually to discuss “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to learn how to take part by computer or phone. If you’d like to read ahead for future meetings, the titles will be “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese for June 17 and “Tracks: A Woman’s Solo Trek Across 1,700 Miles of Australian Outback” by Robyn Davidson for July 15.

10 a.m. Friday: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will talk about “Emma” by Jane Austen. The virtual program can be accessed via Zoom or a toll-free phone number, so sign up to ge the details. New members and visitors are welcome.

7 p.m. May 24: Friends of JMRL will present Literary Trivia Night, in which readers can participate as individuals or members of four-person teams. Registration in advance is required. The event is $15 per person or $60 per team, and all proceeds will help Friends of JMRL support library programs and services. Learn more at jmrl.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Secret History of Home Economics,' by Danielle Dreilinger
Books

Review: 'The Secret History of Home Economics,' by Danielle Dreilinger

"The Secret History of Home Economics" by: Danielle Dreilinger; W.W. Norton (348 pages, $27.95) ——— Danielle Dreilinger's "The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live" is a fascinating history of the field and of the contributions of some very determined women. It is also a revealing account of the title's reverse: how ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown 2. Sooley. John Grisham. ...

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them
Books

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them

Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are military veterans, and they believe deeply in social justice. But above all, they are entrepreneurs who saw an underdeveloped sector in their industry and dove in. "We have to show that we can pull a Tyler Perry as a community," Manuel Godoy, president of Black Sands Entertainment, says in a recent video interview. "The idea is that the bigger the company gets, the ...

This month's recommendations for chilling mysteries as the weather warms
Books

This month's recommendations for chilling mysteries as the weather warms

Reading mysteries in the spring always feels pleasantly off-key; disappearing into darkness at a time when things are becoming lighter. Janelle Brown's "Pretty Things," which this month kept my eyes glued to the pages and away from things blooming outside (just as well; spring makes me sneeze), brought some appealing chill. It's both psychological thriller and old-house saga; said house being ...

Review: Stacey Abrams mixes politics into new legal thriller ‘While Justice Sleeps’
Books

Review: Stacey Abrams mixes politics into new legal thriller ‘While Justice Sleeps’

"While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams; Doubleday (384 pages, $28.95) ——— In addition to being a politician and voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams also has written eight romantic suspense novels under the name Selena Montgomery. Abrams now debuts under her own name with “While Justice Sleeps,” a straightforward legal thriller with, naturally, more than a touch of politics added to the mix. ...

Review: 'Things We Lost to the Water,' by Eric Nguyen
Books

Review: 'Things We Lost to the Water,' by Eric Nguyen

"Things We Lost to the Water" by Eric Nguyen; Alfred A. Knopf (304 pages, $26.95) ——— Eric Nguyen's moving debut novel explores the importance of stories. "Things We Lost to the Water" is about a Vietnamese family in New Orleans and the story that the mother, Huong, tells herself about how she came to arrive in the United States with her two sons and without her husband. Huong revisits the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert