Bookmarks for May 15

New Dominion Bookshop will present a Charlottesville Reading Series reading and musical performance at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be readings by poet Abdul Ali and writer Erin O’Hare, and Nathaniel Star will perform original music.
Ali is editor-at-large of Pleiades. His debut collection of poems, “Trouble Sleeping,” won the 2014 New Issues Poetry Book Prize.
Journalist and radio DJ O’Hare is the neighborhoods reporter for Charlottesville Tomorrow. She also hosts “Ye Olde Tuesday Afternoon Rocke Show” and “Black Circle Revolution” on WTJU 91.1 FM and plays bass in the band Films On Song.
Founded in 2014 by Julia Kudravetz and Amie Whittemore, the series presents monthly readings of poetry and prose and musical performances from established and emerging writers from diverse backgrounds. To learn more about the series, go to readingseries.org.
The event is free, and the staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbook shop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.