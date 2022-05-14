Bookmarks for May 15

Oscar winner Geena Davis has a memoir coming out this fall, titled “Dying of Politeness.” HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that the book will be published Oct. 11. The publisher says Davis will share “laugh-out tales” about her modeling career and provide candid accounts of such films as “Tootsie,” “The Accidental Tourist” and “Beetlejuice” and co-stars such as Susan Sarandon of “Thelma & Louise,” Madonna from “A League of Their Own” and ex-husband Jeff Goldblum from “The Fly.” Davis says in a statement that the book will reveal how acting helped transform her into a person in charge of her own life.