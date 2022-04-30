Bookmarks for May 1

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will take part in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday. JMRL will team up with Telegraph Art & Comics to hand out free comics while supplies last.

Participating branches include Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Greene County Library, Louisa County Library, Nelson Memorial Library, Northside Library and Scottsville Library.

Marijean Oldham, author of “100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die,” will speak about her book at 5 p.m. May 10 at Central Library.

It’s an opportunity to learn about lesser-known places to visit in the area.

The University of Virginia Press has released “The Princess of Albemarle: Amélie Rives, Author and Celebrity at the Fin de Siècle” by Jane Turner Censer. The biography of Rives dives into her childhood as the granddaughter of a U.S. senator, her success as an author and her marriage to a member of the wealthy Astor family. It traces her divorce, her next marriage to a Russian prince, her freedom from drug addiction and a renewed writing career that included Broadway plays.

UVa Press also has released a new digitized version of “The Papers of Frederick Law Olmsted” on the bicentennial of his birth. The searchable site was created through a partnership with the National Association of Olmsted Parks and ROTUNDA, UVa Press’s digital imprint.

Encyclopedia Virginia has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for a three-year project to tell the story of the American Revolution as it unfolded in Virginia.

“By the People: The Inclusive Story of Revolution in Virginia, 1763-1800” is funded in part by A More Perfect Union, which is designed to demonstrate the roles that the humanities play in the nation, and which supports projects that will help Americans mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Harriet Browning Fishburne, author and photographer of “Family Is So Special!”, will speak at the monthly meeting of Fluvanna County Friends of the Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra. The program originally was scheduled for January but was postponed as a result of the COVID pandemic.

For the most up-to-date COVID safety guidelines, call (434) 589-1400.

Susie McKenna will be at Revalation Vineyards for a Book World Meets Wine World event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. McKenna will present an interactive reading from “Snake in the Grass” at 5:30 p.m., and question-and-answer time and a book signing will follow.

Ten percent of the day’s tasting room sales will benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com or (540) 407-1236.

Poets Sandra Beasley and Erika Meitner will read from their work at 4 p.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop.

Beasley, author of four poetry collections, will read from her latest work, “Made to Explode,” and Meitner, author of six books of poetry, will share poems from “Useful Junk.”

The event is free, and the bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Marta Anne Tice has published her first novel, “Allegiance to Alsace.” Released by BQB Publishing, the book tells the story of Annaelise Theiss, who comes of age in 1805, while Napoleon and his forces are sweeping across Europe.

The Nelson County resident is a licensed interior designer, operator of Leap of Faith Lodging and an avid equestrian and foxhunter. She was inspired to write the book after locating her family’s ancestral village in Germany.