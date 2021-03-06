 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for March 7
Bookmarks for March 7

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present the following virtual events this week. To learn how to register and participate, go to jmrl.org.

» 3 p.m. Tuesday: Louisa County Book Club members will discuss “Red at the Bone” by Same Page author Jacqueline Woodson. To get a free copy of the book while supplies last, emailopayne@jmrl.org. Sign up to receive all the details.

» 7 p.m. Tuesday: Get Lit: African American Poetry Book Group members will talk about “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson. To get a free copy of the book, email samepage@jmrl.org. Sign up to access the virtual meeting by Zoom or by a toll-free phone number by calling (434) 979-7151, Opt. 4.

» 6 p.m. Wednesday: Cookbook Bookclub members will explore the food of Sicily. Sign up to receive emailed instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting by computer or phone.

» 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will meet to discuss the Same Page selection, “Red at the Bone.” Sign up to access the Zoom program online or by a toll-free number.

» Noon Thursday: Brown Baggers Book Club will talk about “Red at the Bone.” Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to learn how to participate by computer or phone.

University of Virginia Press has released “Against the Hounds of Hell: A Life of Howard Thurman” by Peter Eisenstadt.

Thurman, the first significant African American pacifist, was an early and outspoken supporter of feminism, environmentalism and racial integration.

Eisenstadt is an affiliate member of the Clemson University history department and was associate editor of the Howard Thurman Papers Project. He also wrote “Rochdale Village: Robert Moses, 6,000 Families and New York City’s Great Experiment in Integrated Housing.”

