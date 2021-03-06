Bookmarks for March 7

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present the following virtual events this week. To learn how to register and participate, go to jmrl.org.

» 3 p.m. Tuesday: Louisa County Book Club members will discuss “Red at the Bone” by Same Page author Jacqueline Woodson. To get a free copy of the book while supplies last, emailopayne@jmrl.org. Sign up to receive all the details.

» 7 p.m. Tuesday: Get Lit: African American Poetry Book Group members will talk about “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson. To get a free copy of the book, email samepage@jmrl.org. Sign up to access the virtual meeting by Zoom or by a toll-free phone number by calling (434) 979-7151, Opt. 4.

» 6 p.m. Wednesday: Cookbook Bookclub members will explore the food of Sicily. Sign up to receive emailed instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting by computer or phone.

» 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will meet to discuss the Same Page selection, “Red at the Bone.” Sign up to access the Zoom program online or by a toll-free number.