New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing with author Ann Beattie at 4 p.m. Saturday. She will read from “More to Say: Essays and Appreciations,” her new essay collection, which was released from Nonpareil Books/Godine in February.

Beattie, author of 21 books, received the PEN/Malamud Award for achievement in the short story and the Rea Award for the Short Story. Her husband is artist and author Lincoln Perry.

Learn more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

New Dominion Bookshop also will present a reading and book signing with poets Daniel Becker and Kristen Staby Renhold at 7 p.m. Friday.

Becker will read from his latest work. Rembold will read from her new collection, “The Harvesters.”

Rembold is the author of two books of poetry, including “Music Lesson,” as well as a novel, “Felicity,” and two poetry chapbooks.

Becker, a physician of general internal medicine, has been seeing patients at UVa since 1985; since retiring in 2020, he sees patients and teaches on a part-time basis. His first book of poems, “2nd Chance,” won the New Issues Press first book prize.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer the following book-related events this week:

Nelson Memorial Library will be closed Tuesday for staff training day.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: “An Evening with Taylor Harris: This Boy We Made” will bring Harris to speak. She is the author of “This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics and Facing the Unknown.”Books will be available for purchase at New Dominion Bookshop. Registration is recommended at jmrl.org.

7 p.m. Tuesday at Scottsville Library: “All You Wanted to Know About Hiking!” with Jerry Carchedi, an avid Charlottesville long-distance hiker, will be offered in person and online. There’s no need to register to attend in person; if you’d like to attend online, register for the Zoom link.

Same Page Community Read Kick-off Events are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Northside Library, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library. This year’s selection is “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay. Learn more online at jmrl.org.