Bookmarks for March 28
Bookmarks for March 28

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following virtual events this week. To register, or to learn more, go to jmrl.org.

 7 p.m. Thursday: Books on Tap will feature a discussion of "Elevation" by Stephen King. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org.

 7 p.m. Thursday: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about "Simon the Fiddler: A Novel" by Paulette Giles. All adults are welcome. Sign up so you can receive instructions by email.

 7 p.m. April 5: Monday Night Book Group members will discuss "Absalom! Absalom!" by William Faulkner. Sign up to receive instructions for joining the Zoom meeting by computer or phone. If you want to read ahead for the next meeting, the title is "Beloved" by Toni Morrison.

» The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia has announced the winners of the ninth round of Battestin Fellowships. The fellowships provide summer support for research by UVa graduate students who are working on bibliographical or textual projects. The winners a nd the titles of the projects are as follows:

• Austin J. Benson, “Digital and Manuscript-Based Approaches to Understanding the 'South English Legendary'”

 Rebecca Elise Foote, “Mapping the Poetic Imaginary: Julia de Burgos in the Archive”

• Kelsey E. Jaye, “Mapping Deliverance: Spatial Representation of Slavery and Liberation in the Writings of John Washington”

• Meaghan M. Walsh, “ 'The Humor of Life’: Caricature and Satire in Turn-of-the-20th-Century Illustration”

• Chloe Downe Wells, “Tracing Steichen’s Mark in Stieglitz’s Camera Work”

 Each of the five fellowships brings $3,500. The fellowships are named for Martin Battestin, a former distinguished professor of English at UVa, and his wife, Ruthe, a literary scholar and member of the Bibliographical Society's Council.

The Bibliographical Society, which exists to support the study of books as physical objects and, publishes the annual hardcover journal "Studies in Bibliography." It sponsors a student book-collecting contest biennially and provides funding to the Small Special Collections Library for acquisitions of books that are important to bibliographical history.

Prince Harry takes on new job as tech startup executive at BetterUp Inc.

Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series
Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America with a gay teen superhero. The publishing company said in a press release that its newest hero, Aaron Fischer, is making his debut June 2. He’ll be featured in a new limited series titled “The United States of Captain America.” The series will feature the original Captain America Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas ...

Bookmarks for March 21

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following virtual events for this week. For registration and details, go to jmrl.org.

Review: 'Are We There Yet?' by Kathleen West
Review: 'Are We There Yet?' by Kathleen West

The age-old tensions among parents (well — mostly moms), kids and the academic world make for fertile ground, to which Kathleen West has returned after her dissection of high school histrionics in "Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes." The social media-fueled catastrophes in "Are We There Yet?" are scaled down to middle-school level, but as any parent of tweens can tell you, they seem no less ...

Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken
Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken

It was a moment of high drama in the brief life of the Affordable Care Act, the signal achievement of President Obama's two terms. Shortly after midnight on July 28, 2017, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) strode to the Senate floor and placed himself before the clerk's podium to cast his vote on a Republican measure to repeal the law. The GOP-controlled House already had voted its assent, and the ...

