Bookmarks for March 28

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following virtual events this week. To register, or to learn more, go to jmrl.org.

• 7 p.m. Thursday: Books on Tap will feature a discussion of "Elevation" by Stephen King. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org.

• 7 p.m. Thursday: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about "Simon the Fiddler: A Novel" by Paulette Giles. All adults are welcome. Sign up so you can receive instructions by email.

• 7 p.m. April 5: Monday Night Book Group members will discuss "Absalom! Absalom!" by William Faulkner. Sign up to receive instructions for joining the Zoom meeting by computer or phone. If you want to read ahead for the next meeting, the title is "Beloved" by Toni Morrison.

» The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia has announced the winners of the ninth round of Battestin Fellowships. The fellowships provide summer support for research by UVa graduate students who are working on bibliographical or textual projects. The winners a nd the titles of the projects are as follows: