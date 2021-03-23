Bookmarks for March 28

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following virtual events this week. To register, or to learn more, go to jmrl.org.
• 7 p.m. Thursday: Books on Tap will feature a discussion of "Elevation" by Stephen King. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org.
• 7 p.m. Thursday: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about "Simon the Fiddler: A Novel" by Paulette Giles. All adults are welcome. Sign up so you can receive instructions by email.
• 7 p.m. April 5: Monday Night Book Group members will discuss "Absalom! Absalom!" by William Faulkner. Sign up to receive instructions for joining the Zoom meeting by computer or phone. If you want to read ahead for the next meeting, the title is "Beloved" by Toni Morrison.
» The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia has announced the winners of the ninth round of Battestin Fellowships. The fellowships provide summer support for research by UVa graduate students who are working on bibliographical or textual projects. The winners a nd the titles of the projects are as follows:
• Austin J. Benson, “Digital and Manuscript-Based Approaches to Understanding the 'South English Legendary'”
• Rebecca Elise Foote, “Mapping the Poetic Imaginary: Julia de Burgos in the Archive”
• Kelsey E. Jaye, “Mapping Deliverance: Spatial Representation of Slavery and Liberation in the Writings of John Washington”
• Meaghan M. Walsh, “ 'The Humor of Life’: Caricature and Satire in Turn-of-the-20th-Century Illustration”
• Chloe Downe Wells, “Tracing Steichen’s Mark in Stieglitz’s Camera Work”
Each of the five fellowships brings $3,500. The fellowships are named for Martin Battestin, a former distinguished professor of English at UVa, and his wife, Ruthe, a literary scholar and member of the Bibliographical Society's Council.
The Bibliographical Society, which exists to support the study of books as physical objects and, publishes the annual hardcover journal "Studies in Bibliography." It sponsors a student book-collecting contest biennially and provides funding to the Small Special Collections Library for acquisitions of books that are important to bibliographical history.