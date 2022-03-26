 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for March 27

Revalation Vineyards in Madison will present a Book World Meets Wine World event with author Andy Straka, whose latest book is “Split City,” from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County’s adult and family education services. Book fans can bring lawn chairs and blankets and stick around to watch the sunset. To learn more, go to revalationvineyards.com or call (540) 407-1236.

The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia has announced the winners of its biennial Book Collecting Contest. Winners of the 54th contest, announced March 18 at the society’s annual meeting include the following:

First place: Austin Benson won $1,000 and a Rare Book School Fellowship for “The Little Office[s] of Our Lady, 1599-1966: Online Book Collecting During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Benson is eligible to enter the National Collegiate Book Collecting Contest to compete for its $2,500 first prize.

Second place: Cherrie Kwok won $600 for “Postcolonial Ephemera: Collecting Fragments of Decadent Hong Kong.”

Honorable mention: Rebecca Barry won $300 for “Expanding Generic Bounds of Space-Time: 150 Years of Speculative and Science Fiction.”

The Bibliographical Society also presented four $3,500 fellowships in the 10th round of Battestin Fellowships. The fellowships — named in honor of Martin Battestin, a former distinguished professor of English at UVa, and his wife, Ruthe, a literary scholar and member of the society’s Council — provide summer support for research by UVa graduate students who are working on bibliographical or textual projects. The winners:

Molly Kathryn Kluever for “A Particular ‘Prick of Conscience’: UVa MMS E and Its Place in the Textual History of the Middle English Poem”

Lucas Martinez for “Touching Borges: Poetry and Presence in the Borges Archive”

William M. Nichols for “The Scholia to Ovid’s ‘Metamorphoses’ in UVa MSS 9772”

Samantha L. Stephens for “(Type)ing Brathwaite: Digital Transformations from Paper to Pixel”

Founded in 1947, the Bibliographical Society exists to encourage and support the study of books as physical objects.

