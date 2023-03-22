The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will return to Albemarle Square Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 through 9. April 8 and 9 will be half-price days.

A pre-sale event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for Friends of the Library members. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at jmrlfriends.org before the pre-sale event. Scanners will not be allowed at the pre-sale event or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Look for books, music, movies, games, puzzles and ephemera. Items will be restocked each day. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, which serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. Learn more online at jmrlfriends.org.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer the following book-related events this week:

■ 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Silent Book Club for teens and adults 13 and older requires no assigned reading or discussion. Snacks and gathering time start at 6 p.m., followed by an hour of silent reading time and then optional social time or more reading.

■ 7 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: What's the Buzz? An Adult Spelling Bee is for ages 18 and older. Space is limited, so register at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

■ All JRML locations offer storytimes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Check https://jmrl.org/pr-kids.htm to learn more.

Angela Fincham Lowe, a children's book author from Louisa, released "Caution: This Book is Full of Poop!" on March 19, her birthday. The bathroom humor joke book is published by Barnes & Noble.

Lowe, the mother of three sons, is the author of eight children's books.