Bookmarks for March 21

N. Scott Momaday captures not only how a landscape looks but how it lives. How dawn paints a canyon wall. How dusk shifts a valley's mood. In decades of prose and poetry, he describes the spirit of a place. That place, most often, is the Southwestern wilderness Momaday first explored as a boy on horseback. It's the setting for his novel "House Made of Dawn," which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 ...