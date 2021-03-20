Bookmarks for March 21

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following virtual events for this week. For registration and details, go to jmrl.org.
» 1 p.m. Tuesday: Mystery Book Group members will discuss “From Doon with Death” by Ruth Rendell. Email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org to learn how to participate. If you’d like to read ahead, the title for April 27 is “The Snowman” by Jo Nesbo and the book for May 25 is “August Snow” by Stephen Mack Jones.
» 7 p.m. Tuesday: BYOBook Club members bring the books they’ve been reading and looking forward to talking about. All genres are welcome. The program can be accessed by Zoom online and by using a toll-free telephone number. Sign up at jmrl.org or dial (434) 979-7151.
» 7 p.m. Wednesday: A Virtual discussion of Jacqueline Woodson’s “Red at the Bone” will be available on Zoom; email mgillette@jmrl.org to learn how to register.