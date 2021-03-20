 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for March 21
0 comments

Bookmarks for March 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following virtual events for this week. For registration and details, go to jmrl.org.

» 1 p.m. Tuesday: Mystery Book Group members will discuss “From Doon with Death” by Ruth Rendell. Email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org to learn how to participate. If you’d like to read ahead, the title for April 27 is “The Snowman” by Jo Nesbo and the book for May 25 is “August Snow” by Stephen Mack Jones.

» 7 p.m. Tuesday: BYOBook Club members bring the books they’ve been reading and looking forward to talking about. All genres are welcome. The program can be accessed by Zoom online and by using a toll-free telephone number. Sign up at jmrl.org or dial (434) 979-7151.

» 7 p.m. Wednesday: A Virtual discussion of Jacqueline Woodson’s “Red at the Bone” will be available on Zoom; email mgillette@jmrl.org to learn how to register.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's female cosmonaut inspires new Barbie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for March 14

» McGuffey Art Center will present a Virtual Prose Reading with Adrienne Oliver at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and a Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D…

Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series
Books

Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America with a gay teen superhero. The publishing company said in a press release that its newest hero, Aaron Fischer, is making his debut June 2. He’ll be featured in a new limited series titled “The United States of Captain America.” The series will feature the original Captain America Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas ...

Attuned to the Earth's moods, revered Native writer N. Scott Momaday sounds an alarm
Books

Attuned to the Earth's moods, revered Native writer N. Scott Momaday sounds an alarm

N. Scott Momaday captures not only how a landscape looks but how it lives. How dawn paints a canyon wall. How dusk shifts a valley's mood. In decades of prose and poetry, he describes the spirit of a place. That place, most often, is the Southwestern wilderness Momaday first explored as a boy on horseback. It's the setting for his novel "House Made of Dawn," which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 ...

Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken
Books

Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken

It was a moment of high drama in the brief life of the Affordable Care Act, the signal achievement of President Obama's two terms. Shortly after midnight on July 28, 2017, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) strode to the Senate floor and placed himself before the clerk's podium to cast his vote on a Republican measure to repeal the law. The GOP-controlled House already had voted its assent, and the ...

Review: 'Are We There Yet?' by Kathleen West
Books

Review: 'Are We There Yet?' by Kathleen West

The age-old tensions among parents (well — mostly moms), kids and the academic world make for fertile ground, to which Kathleen West has returned after her dissection of high school histrionics in "Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes." The social media-fueled catastrophes in "Are We There Yet?" are scaled down to middle-school level, but as any parent of tweens can tell you, they seem no less ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert