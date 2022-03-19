Bookmarks for March 20

Andrew O’Shaughnessy will speak about “The Illimitable Freedom of the Human Mind: Thomas Jefferson’s Idea of a University” in an event at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Howard and Abby Milstein Theater at Monticello’s David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. The event is presented by Monticello and the Virginia Festival of the Book, which concludes Sunday, and it will be followed by a book sale and signing.

In the book, O’Shaughnessy offers a twin biography of the third president in retirement and the University of Virginia’s earliest years.

O’Shaughnessy is vice president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello and Saunders Director of the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies. His previous works include “An Empire Divided: The American Revolution and the British Caribbean” and “The Men Who Lost America: British Leadership, the American Revolution and the Fate of the Empire.”

The event is free. Registration is required in advance if you’d like to attend in person; sign up at tickets.monticello.org.

To attend virtually, no registration is required. The event will be livestreamed at monticello.org and on its Facebook and YouTube.