The 29th annual Virginia Festival of the Book will take place from Thursday to March 26 in a variety of Charlottesville locations. Look for discussions, readings and all kinds of events presented in person for book fans of all ages.

Masking is encouraged for staff members, volunteers, audience members and speakers to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many events will be livestreamed to make programs more accessible to people who are not comfortable attending in person.

The full schedule of events can be found online at vabook.org.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has the following book-related events scheduled for this week:

2 p.m. Sunday at Central Library: “Charley Speaks: Living as a Black Trans Man in the South” will bring author, mentor and advocate Charley Burton to talk about his forthcoming book about girlhood time cooking at mother’s side and finding his identity as a Black Trans man later in life.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Central Library: JMRL’s annual Book Swap gives adults, teens and children a chance to bring in gently used books and trade them for new-to-you reads. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

Orange author Joan Young Edwards recently published “Willow Tree Pond: Stories and Poems.” Her son created the illustrations.

Edwards, 93, lives at Dogwood Village.

The book is available on Amazon.com in paperback and on Kindle.